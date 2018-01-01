ROBA DE TENNIS PER A DONA (59)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>tennis","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|sport:tennis","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":59,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12104845","12099152","11923757","12101280","12101279","12138243","12101069","12119261","10838520","12101196","12099258","12099832","12099145","12101272","11211531","12099359","12271992","11203698","12340717","11531367","12230179","12244619","12244480","12292090","12244539","12101185","12180746","12099967","11973124","12059486","11665082","10006735","11520554","11321826","11008487","11987952","12101186","12092957","12258273","11988186","12101170","12101134","12099987","11986427","12258274","12137817","12099147","12099156","12099257","12119262","12093030","11932066","11986378","11982613","11762191","11985832","11762201","11531065","10838367"],"name":"Roba de Tennis per a Dona. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
LLIURAMENT GRATUÏT.
Aconsegueix el lliurament gratuït estàndard en cada comanda amb NikePlus.