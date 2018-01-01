ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Women Clothing
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Collections
Fit
Athlete
Colour

Women's Clothing (150)

  • Gym & Training

Sort By:
3 Colours

Nike Elastika

Women's Training Tank

EGP 749
1 Colour

Nike Power Team

Women's Training Tights

EGP 1,869
4 Colours

Nike Versa

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top

EGP 1,239
4 Colours

Nike Indy Logo

Women's Light-Support Sports Bra

EGP 869
4 Colours

Nike Pro Intertwist

Women's Training Tank

EGP 809
2 Colours

Nike Pro Deluxe

Women's Training Tights

EGP 1,239
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training T-Shirt

EGP 749
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tights

EGP 1,619
2 Colours

Nike Power

Women's 7/8 Training Tights

EGP 1,239
5 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tank

EGP 939
3 Colours

Nike

Women's Training Tank (Plus Size)

EGP 749
2 Colours

Nike Pro Deluxe Cropped

Women's Short-Sleeve Training Top

EGP 999
3 Colours

Nike Pacer

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

EGP 1,369
1 Colour

Nike Alpha

Women's Sports Bra

EGP 1,119
3 Colours

Nike Infinity

Women's Sports Bra

EGP 1,119
1 Colour

Nike Indy Shine

Women's Sports Bra

EGP 999


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Short-Sleeve Training Top

EGP 999
1 Colour

Nike Swoosh

Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra

EGP 999


(4)
6 Colours


(4)

Nike Indy Breathe

Women's Light-Support Sports Bra

EGP 939


(2)
7 Colours


(2)

Nike Classic Swoosh Futura

Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra

EGP 809


(23)
4 Colours


(23)

Nike Classic Swoosh

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

EGP 749
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Flow

Women's Training Tank

EGP 749
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Short-Sleeve Training Top

EGP 749
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Flex 2-in-1

Women's Training Shorts

EGP 869
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Women's 8cm Shorts

EGP 809
2 Colours

Nike Flex Bliss

Women's Training Jacket

EGP 2,549
3 Colours

Nike Breathe

Women's Sleeveless Training Top

EGP 1,209
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Seamless Training Tank

EGP 1,209


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Elevated Elastika

Women's Training Tank

EGP 1,079
5 Colours

Nike Flex

Women's Training Tank

EGP 1,079
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Tank

EGP 669
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

EGP 669
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Women's 7/8 Training Tights

EGP 1,079
1 Colour

Nike Pro Deluxe

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

EGP 939
1 Colour

Nike Pro Deluxe

Women's Training Tank

EGP 939
4 Colours

Nike Pro

Hijab

EGP 939


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Flex Bliss

Women's 2-in-1 Training Shorts

EGP 1,209
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tank

EGP 809
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Jacket

EGP 2,689
2 Colours

Nike Indy Light

Women's Light-Support Sports Bra

EGP 669
2 Colours

Nike Flex

Women's Training Tank (Plus Size)

EGP 1,079


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Power Studio

Women's High-Rise Training Crops

EGP 1,749
2 Colours

Nike Power

Women's Training Tights

EGP 1,749
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Sleeveless Training Top

EGP 1,079
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights

EGP 1,209
3 Colours

Nike Indy Cooling

Women's Light-Support Sports Bra

EGP 1,079
2 Colours

Nike Classic

Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra

EGP 939


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Indy Modern

Women's Light-Support Sports Bra

EGP 939
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Studio

Women's Short-Sleeve Training Top (Plus Size)

EGP 809
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Training Crops

EGP 1,609
3 Colours

Nike

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top

EGP 1,339


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Classic Logo

Women's Sports Bra

EGP 939


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Breathe Elastika

Women's Training Tank

EGP 939
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Full-Zip Training Hoodie

EGP 1,609
3 Colours

Nike Rival

Women's High Support Sports Bra

EGP 1,369
2 Colours

Nike Breathe Elastika

Women's Training Tank (Plus Size)

EGP 939
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Attack

Women's Training Shorts (Plus Size)

EGP 809
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Training Crops

EGP 3,229
2 Colours

Nike Seamless

Women's High-Waist Studio Tights

EGP 2,959
2 Colours

Nike Power

Women's Mid-Waisted Training Tights

EGP 2,549