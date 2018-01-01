ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn more.
Women
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Athlete
Colour

RUNNING CLOTHING (153)

  • Running

Shop running clothes at Nike.com. Find a variety of styles, including trousers, t-shirts, capris, singlets, hoodies and more. Order online.

Sort By:
3 Colours

Nike Tailwind

Women's Sleeveless Running Top

kr 280
2 Colours

Nike Elevate

Women's 3" (8 cm approx.) Running Shorts

kr 280
3 Colours

Nike Medalist

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

kr 530
3 Colours

Nike Speed

Women's 25" (63.5cm approx.) Running Tights

kr 600
2 Colours

Nike Tailwind

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

kr 380
2 Colours

Nike Run Division

Women's 3" (8 cm approx.) Running Shorts

kr 400
4 Colours

Nike

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

kr 160
3 Colours

Nike Elevate

Women's 3" (8 cm approx.) Running Shorts

kr 280
6 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank

kr 240


(5)
4 Colours


(5)

Nike Speed

Women's 7/8 Running Tights

kr 530
4 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Top

kr 280
3 Colours

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

kr 780
4 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank

kr 210
2 Colours

Nike Swift Run

Women's Running Trousers

kr 800


(1)
8 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Tailwind

Women's Running Tank

kr 330


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Eclipse

Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

kr 380
2 Colours

Nike AeroShield

Women's Running Jacket

kr 2 450
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

kr 980
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Printed Running Tights

kr 900
1 Colour

Nike Swift

Women's Running Jacket

kr 900
2 Colours

Nike Epic Lux Flash

Women's Reflective Running Tights (Plus Size)

kr 900
3 Colours

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 7/8 Running Tights

kr 800


(7)
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Swift

Women's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

kr 830
1 Colour

Nike Shield Convertible

Women's Running Jacket

kr 830
1 Colour

Nike Hydration

Race Gilet

kr 1 000
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Graphic Running Tights

kr 730


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 25.5" (65cm approx.) Running Tights

kr 700
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

kr 700
1 Colour

Nike

Women's Packable Running Jacket

kr 700


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

kr 700


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 21.5" (54.5cm approx.) Running Crops

kr 650
2 Colours

Nike Essential

Women's Running Jacket

kr 650


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike

Women's Running Jacket

kr 650
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Capris

kr 650


(7)
1 Colour


(7)

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

kr 650
2 Colours

Nike Sphere Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top (Plus Size)

kr 630
1 Colour

Nike Essential (London)

Women's Running Jacket

kr 580


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Speed

Women's Running Tights

kr 580


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Therma-Sphere Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top

kr 530
2 Colours

Nike Medalist

Women's Running Tank

kr 480
1 Colour

Nike Element

Women's Full-Zip Running Hoodie

kr 480


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Element

Women's Running Hoodie

kr 500
1 Colour

Nike Essential

Women's Running Trousers

kr 500
1 Colour

Nike Medalist

Women's Running Tank

kr 500
1 Colour

Nike Speed

Women's Running Capris

kr 480
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Running Tights

kr 500
2 Colours

Nike Element

Women's Half-Zip Running Top

kr 450
2 Colours

Nike Pacer

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

kr 450
2 Colours

Nike Rival

Women's High Support Sports Bra

kr 450


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike

Women's Running Crops

kr 450


(5)
6 Colours


(5)

Nike Motion Adapt

Women's High Support Sports Bra

kr 450


(1)
5 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Half-Zip Top

kr 450
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top

kr 450


(19)
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

kr 450
2 Colours

Nike Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top

kr 400
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tank

kr 400
3 Colours

Nike Racer

Women's 28" (71cm approx.) Running Tights

kr 400
2 Colours

Nike Run Division Elevate 2-in-1

Women's 3" (8 cm approx.) Running Shorts

kr 400
1 Colour

Nike Racer

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

kr 400
1 Colour

Nike Racer

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

kr 400