ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 60 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn more.

FREE CUSTOMISATION

Add a name and number to your football jersey—on us.

Shop Now
See Details
Gender

KIDS' JORDAN (76)

Inspire greatness in your young athletes by adding kids' Jordan apparel to their closet. Heavily influenced by one of basketball's greatest legends, the Jordan shoe and clothing line pairs performance and style together seamlessly. The Jordan Jumpman logo symbolizes quality and achievement that is relevant to every young athlete, regardless of their sport. The Jordan kids' line will ensure your child will be prepared for any activity with style and technical innovations geared toward maximizing performance.

Sort By:
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Air Jordan 5 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

kr 1 149,95
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Air Jordan 3 Retro

Kids' Shoe

kr 1 149,95
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear Wings

Younger Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

kr 449,95
1 Colour

Jordan Wings MA-1

Younger Kids' Jacket

kr 499,95
2 Colours

Jordan

Toddler Joggers

kr 299,95
3 Colours

Jordan

Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie

kr 299,95
1 Colour

Jordan

Baby Overalls

kr 149,95
1 Colour

Nike Dominate 8P

Basketball

kr 199,95
1 Colour

Jordan Max Aura

Older Kids' Shoe

kr 729,95
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)
4 Colours
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoe

kr 649,95
1 Colour

Jordan Max Aura

Younger Kids' Shoe

kr 529,95
2 Colours

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Baby & Toddler Shoe

kr 399,95
1 Colour

Jordan Alias

Kids' Backpack

kr 449,95
2 Colours

Jordan

Toddler Pullover Hoodie

kr 299,95
1 Colour

Jordan Air

Younger Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

kr 149,95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Air

Crossbody Bag

kr 249,95
1 Colour

Air Jordan Legacy 312

Older Kids' Shoe

kr 899,95
3 Colours

Jordan

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

kr 449,95
3 Colours

Jordan

Older Kids' Joggers

kr 399,95
3 Colours

Jordan

Younger Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie

kr 349,95
3 Colours

Jordan

Toddler Full-Zip Hoodie

kr 349,95
1 Colour

Jordan

Baby Two-Piece Set

kr 349,95
3 Colours

Jordan

Younger Kids' Joggers

kr 299,95
2 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT 23

Older Kids' Graphic T-Shirt

kr 189,95
2 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT

Older Kids' T-Shirt

kr 189,95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman

Baby Graphic Bodysuit

kr 99,95
1 Colour

Jordan Born to Ball

Baby Bodysuit

kr 99,95
1 Colour

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Baby and Toddler Football Kit

kr 449,95
1 Colour

Jordan Dri-FIT

Younger Kids' T-Shirt

kr 149,95
2 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT 23

Younger Kids' Graphic T-Shirt

kr 129,95
1 Colour

PSG Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

kr 399,95
2 Colours

Nike Gift Card

Nike Gift Card

kr 0
1 Colour

Jordan Therma Jumpman

Older Kids' Trousers

kr 299,95
2 Colours

Jordan Therma Diamond

Younger Kids' Crew

kr 299,95
3 Colours

Jordan Rise Diamond

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

kr 299,95
1 Colour

Jordan Jumpman

Younger Kids' Trousers

kr 249,95
1 Colour

Air Jordan

Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Top

kr 249,95
Sold Out
3 Colours

Air Jordan Jumpman

Older Kids' T-Shirt

kr 149,95
3 Colours

Air Jordan Jumpman

Younger Kids' T-Shirt

kr 149,95
1 Colour

Jordan Dri-FIT

Toddler T-Shirt

kr 149,95
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Vapor Match 2018/19

Older Kids' Third Shirt

kr 879,95
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear Wings

Baby Two-Piece Set

kr 449,95
1 Colour

2018 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Younger Kids' Football Kit

kr 479,95
2 Colours

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Older Kids' Football Shorts

kr 249,95
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Squad

Older Kids' 1/4-Zip Football Top

kr 449,95
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

kr 329,95
1 Colour

PSG Squad

Older Kids' Football Tracksuit

kr 799,95
2 Colours

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Older Kids' Football Shirt

kr 529,95
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Squad

Older Kids' Football Pants

kr 449,95
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)

Air Jordan 12 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

kr 1 149,95
Sold Out
1 Colour

Jordan Jumpman

Kids' Adjustable Hat

kr 199,95
1 Colour

Jordan Retro 10

Older Kids' Adjustable Hat

kr 219,95
Sold Out
2 Colours

Jordan

Backpack

kr 449,95
Sold Out
2 Colours

Air Jordan

Kids' Gymsack

kr 249,95
2 Colours

Air Jordan

Younger Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

kr 199,95
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear Wings

Baby Two-Piece Set

kr 449,95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

kr 199,95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Lite

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

kr 499,95
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear Black Cat

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

kr 249,95
2 Colours

Jordan Air Jumpman

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

kr 199,95