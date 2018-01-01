TILFØJET TIL INDKØBSKURV
TILFØJET TIL ØNSKESEDLEN
Giv en gave, som alle kan bruge.
Størrelse: Antal: @  
Standardudbringning af gavekort er gratis
Subtotal
VIS KURV () GÅ TIL KASSEN
FÅ VIST ØNSKESEDDEL
Du har ingen varer i din kurv
FreeShipping.png

GRATIS LEVERING.

Få gratis standardlevering på alle ordrer med NikePlus.

Få mere at vide.
30DayFreeReturns.png

GRATIS RETURNERING.

30 dages fuld returret.

Få mere at vide.

KLIK OG HENT

Vælg et afhentningssted nær dig.

Få mere at vide.

NU FÅR STUDERENDE 10% RABAT.

Få mere at vide.
Customise med NIKEiD
Køn

Customise med NIKEiD Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Sko (2)

Sorter efter:
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
5 Farver
Tilgængelige bredder

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

Løbesko til kvinder

kr 1 150
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
6 Farver
Tilgængelige bredder

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

Løbesko til mænd

kr 1 150