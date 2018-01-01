TILFØJET TIL INDKØBSKURV
TILFØJET TIL ØNSKESEDLEN
Giv en gave, som alle kan bruge.
Størrelse: Antal: @  
Standardudbringning af gavekort er gratis
Subtotal
VIS KURV () GÅ TIL KASSEN
FÅ VIST ØNSKESEDDEL
Du har ingen varer i din kurv
FreeShipping.png

GRATIS LEVERING.

Få gratis standardlevering på alle ordrer med NikePlus.

Få mere at vide.
30DayFreeReturns.png

GRATIS RETURNERING.

30 dages fuld returret.

Få mere at vide.

KLIK OG HENT

Vælg et afhentningssted nær dig.

Få mere at vide.

NU FÅR STUDERENDE 10% RABAT.

Få mere at vide.
Customise med NIKEiD
Køn

AIR FORCE 1 SKO (18)

NIKE AIR FORCE 1, SOM BLEV INTRODUCERET I 1982, MARKEREDE SKÆRINGSPUNKTET MELLEM NIKE AIR-TEKNOLOGI OG NIKE-BASKETBALLARV. DENNE MODEL GENOPFINDER FORTSAT SIG SELV, MENS DEN FORBLIVER EN TIDLØS KLASSIKER OG EN AF NIKES FORETRUKNE KOLLEKTIONER.

Sorter efter:
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
6 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Sko til mænd

kr 1 100
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
4 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD

Sko

kr 1 200
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
1 Farve

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Sko

kr 1 100
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
5 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Sko til mænd

kr 1 100
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
1 Farve

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Sko

kr 1 100
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
6 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Sko til kvinder

kr 1 100
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
3 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Premium iD

Sko

kr 1 150
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
3 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD

Sko

kr 1 050
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
5 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Sko til store børn

kr 800
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
5 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Sko til store børn

kr 800
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
1 Farve

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Sko

kr 1 150
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
6 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Sko til kvinder

kr 1 100
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
5 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Sko til mænd

kr 1 150
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
5 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Sko til kvinder

kr 1 150
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
5 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Sko til store børn

kr 900
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
5 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Sko til store børn

kr 900
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
5 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Sko til store børn

kr 850
CUSTOMISE DEN CUSTOMISE DET MED NIKEiD
5 Farver

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Sko til store børn

kr 850