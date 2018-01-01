PERSONALISIERBAR Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Schuhe (2)

Wir haben dein System geprüft und festgestellt, dass JavaScript, das zum Kaufen von Produkten und für eine ordnungsgemäße Darstellung von Nike.com notwendig ist, nicht aktiviert ist. Please enable JavaScript in your browser and refresh the page.

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>nike air zoom pegasus","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|running shoe style:nike air zoom pegasus","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Running Shoe Style","facetValueId":"30868","facetValueName":"Nike Air Zoom Pegasus","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12546398","12546263"],"name":"PERSONALISIERBAR Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Schuhe. Nike.com DE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Running Shoe Style","facetValueId":"30868","facetValueName":"Nike Air Zoom Pegasus","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}