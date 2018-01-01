PŘIDÁNO DO KOŠÍKU
PŘIDÁNO DO SEZNAMU PŘÁNÍ
Věnuj dárek, který padne každému.
Velikost: Množství: @  
Standardní doručení dárkové karty je zdarma
Mezisoučet
ZOBRAZENÍ KOŠÍKU () K POKLADNĚ
ZOBRAZIT SEZNAM PŘÁNÍ
V košíku nemáš žádné položky
FreeShipping.png

DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.

S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.

Zjisti víc.
30DayFreeReturns.png

VRÁCENÍ OBJEDNÁVKY ZDARMA.

Pokud se ti nebude cokoli líbit, můžeš to do 30 dnů vrátit.

Zjisti víc.
PWH_indoor.jpg

HALOVÝ POVRCH / ULICE

Pohlaví
Obuv
  • Volný čas (0)
  • Běh (0)
  • Fotbal (42)
  • Basketbal (0)
  • Trénink a cvičení (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • Více
Sportovní podprsenky Kompresní prádlo a Nike Pro Topy a Trička Mikiny s kapucí a mikiny přes hlavu Bundy a vesty Kalhoty a legíny Teplákové soupravy Šortky Sukně a šaty Surfařské oblečení a plavky Ponožky Doplňky a vybavení

KOPAČKY NA HALOVÝ POVRCH / DO ULIC (42)

Třídit podle:
1 Barva

Nike MercurialX Superfly 360 Elite IC

Sálová kopačka

175 €
2 Barvy

Nike MercurialX Vapor XII Pro IC

Sálová kopačka

100 €
2 Barvy

Nike MercurialX Vapor XII Academy IC

Sálová kopačka

75 €
2 Barvy

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

70 €
2 Barvy

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Academy IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

55 €
2 Barvy

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Club IC

Kopačka do interiérů/na hřiště pro malé/větší děti

55 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Club IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

40 €
1 Barva

Nike MercurialX Vapor XII Club IC

Sálová kopačka

50 €
1 Barva

Nike TiempoX Lunar Legend VII Pro IC

Sálová kopačka

90 €
1 Barva

Nike TiempoX Legend VII Club IC

Sálová kopačka

50 €
1 Barva

Nike TiempoX Legend VII Academy IC

Sálová kopačka

65 €
1 Barva

Nike TiempoX Ligera IV 10R IC

Sálová kopačka

70 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. TiempoX Rio IV 10R IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

45 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. TiempoX Rio IV 10R IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

45 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Bombax IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

40 €
1 Barva

Nike TiempoX Finale 10R IC

Sálová kopačka

100 €
1 Barva

Nike TiempoX Ligera IV 10R IC

Sálová kopačka

70 €
1 Barva

Nike MercurialX Victory VI Neymar IC

Sálová kopačka

75 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. MercurialX Victory VI Neymar IC

Sálová kopačka pro větší děti

55 €
1 Barva


(1)

Nike TiempoX Ligera IV IC

Sálová kopačka

65 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Tiempo Rio III IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

35 €
1 Barva

Nike Hypervenom PhantomX Academy III IC

Sálová kopačka

75 € 59,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Hypervenom PhantomX III Elite Dynamic Fit IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

70 € 55,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Magista ObraX II Academy Dynamic Fit IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

70 € 55,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Hypervenom PhantomX Academy III IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

55 € 43,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Tiempo LegendX VII Academy IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

50 € 39,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Club Jr. Magista ObraX II IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

40 € 31,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. MercurialX Victory VI Dynamic Fit Neymar IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

70 € 55,97 €
1 Barva


(3)

Nike MercurialX Finale II IC

Sálová kopačka

90 € 62,97 €
1 Barva

Nike TiempoX Finale IC

Sálová kopačka

90 € 62,97 €
1 Barva


(5)

Nike Mercurial Victory VI IC

Sálová kopačka

75 € 52,47 €
3 Barvy

Nike Jr. MercurialX Victory VI Dynamic Fit IC

Sálová kopačka pro větší děti

70 € 48,97 €
2 Barvy

Nike Jr. HypervenomX Phelon III Dynamic Fit IC

Sálová kopačka pro větší děti

70 € 48,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. MagistaX Onda II Dynamic Fit IC

Sálová kopačka pro větší děti

70 € 48,97 €
1 Barva


(3)

Nike Jr. Mercurial Victory VI IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

55 € 38,47 €
1 Barva

Nike HypervenomX Phade 3 IC

Sálová kopačka

55 € 38,47 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. HyperVenomX Phelon 3 IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

55 € 38,47 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. MagistaX Onda II IC

Sálová kopačka pro větší děti

50 € 34,97 €
1 Barva


(1)

Nike Jr. MercurialX Proximo II IC

Sálová kopačka pro větší děti

130 € 90,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. HypervenomX Proximo II Dynamic Fit IC

Sálová kopačka pro větší děti

130 € 90,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. TiempoX Proximo II IC

Sálová kopačka pro větší děti

100 € 69,97 €
1 Barva


(7)

Nike MercurialX Proximo II IC

Sálová kopačka

175 € 122,47 €