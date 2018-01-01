PŘIDÁNO DO KOŠÍKU
PŘIDÁNO DO SEZNAMU PŘÁNÍ
Věnuj dárek, který padne každému.
Velikost: Množství: @  
Standardní doručení dárkové karty je zdarma
Mezisoučet
ZOBRAZENÍ KOŠÍKU () K POKLADNĚ
ZOBRAZIT SEZNAM PŘÁNÍ
V košíku nemáš žádné položky
FreeShipping.png

DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.

S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.

Zjisti víc.
30DayFreeReturns.png

VRÁCENÍ OBJEDNÁVKY ZDARMA.

Pokud se ti nebude cokoli líbit, můžeš to do 30 dnů vrátit.

Zjisti víc.
Přizpůsobit s NIKEiD
Pohlaví

OBUV AIR FORCE 1 (17)

BOTA NIKE AIR FORCE 1, UVEDENÁ NA TRH V ROCE 1982, PŘEDSTAVOVALA PRŮSEČÍK TECHNOLOGIE NIKE AIR A BASKETBALOVÉHO ODKAZU NIKE. TENTO STYL SE NEPŘESTÁVÁ VYVÍJET, A PŘITOM SI UCHOVÁVÁ STATUS NADČASOVÉ KLASIKY A JEDNÉ Z NEJOBLÍBENĚJŠÍCH KOLEKCÍ NIKE.

Třídit podle:
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
6 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Dámská bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
6 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Pánská bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Pánská bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
6 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD

Dámská bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
6 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD

Pánská bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Pánská bota

135 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
6 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Dámská bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Dámská bota

135 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
1 Barva

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
1 Barva

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD (NBA)

Bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
7 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD (Golden State Warriors)

Bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Bota pro větší děti

105 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Bota pro větší děti

105 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Bota pro větší děti

100 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Bota pro větší děti

100 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Bota pro větší děti

95 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Bota pro větší děti

95 €