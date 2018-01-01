Pánské soupravy a dresy (1)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>tops and t-shirts>jerseys>paul george","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|tops and t-shirts:jerseys|athlete:paul george","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"10023","facetValueName":"Paul George","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31525","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"30033","facetValueName":"Paul George","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11815903"],"name":"Muži Paul George Dresy. Nike.com CZ.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"10023","facetValueName":"Paul George","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31525","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"30033","facetValueName":"Paul George","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

DORUČENÍ ZDARMA. S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám. Zjisti víc. VRÁCENÍ OBJEDNÁVKY ZDARMA. Pokud se ti nebude cokoli líbit, můžeš to do 30 dnů vrátit. Zjisti víc.