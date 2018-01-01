Pánské kraťasy (14)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>shorts>jordan","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|shorts:|brand:jordan","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"10037","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shorts","facetValueId":"31529","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shorts","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":14,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12127291","11955969","11809469","11956058","12038434","12018866","12018979","12127292","11932365","11955971","11955978","11778141","11534333","11319306"],"name":"Muži Jordan Šortky. Nike.com CZ.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"10037","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shorts","facetValueId":"31529","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shorts","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.
S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.