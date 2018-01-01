OBUV AIR FORCE 1 (32)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>shoes>air force 1","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|shoes:|collections:air force 1","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":32,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["10005903","12117473","12117399","10033323","12481419","12483205","12411924","12483276","12021745","12477358","12139545","12311665","12207548","12406531","11943691","11950059","11827815","12021653","12021741","11928401","11920481","11950058","11939379","11827808","11827811","11827592","11827791","11827817","11827804","11827816","11884609","11595436"],"name":"Pánské tréninkové boty Air Force 1. Nike.com CZ.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.
S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.
BOTA NIKE AIR FORCE 1, UVEDENÁ NA TRH V ROCE 1982, PŘEDSTAVOVALA PRŮSEČÍK TECHNOLOGIE NIKE AIR A BASKETBALOVÉHO ODKAZU NIKE. TENTO STYL SE NEPŘESTÁVÁ VYVÍJET, A PŘITOM SI UCHOVÁVÁ STATUS NADČASOVÉ KLASIKY A JEDNÉ Z NEJOBLÍBENĚJŠÍCH KOLEKCÍ NIKE.