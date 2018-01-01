PŘIDÁNO DO KOŠÍKU
PŘIDÁNO DO SEZNAMU PŘÁNÍ
Věnuj dárek, který padne každému.
Velikost: Množství: @  
Standardní doručení dárkové karty je zdarma
Mezisoučet
ZOBRAZENÍ KOŠÍKU () K POKLADNĚ
ZOBRAZIT SEZNAM PŘÁNÍ
V košíku nemáš žádné položky
FreeShipping.png

DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.

S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.

Zjisti víc.
30DayFreeReturns.png

VRÁCENÍ OBJEDNÁVKY ZDARMA.

Pokud se ti nebude cokoli líbit, můžeš to do 30 dnů vrátit.

Zjisti víc.
FireIce_Athlete-Boot_PWH_Magista_102017.jpg

MERCURIAL

HYPERVENOM

MAGISTA

TIEMPO

NIKE FOOTBALL BOOTROOM

Výbušná rychlost

Nelítostné zakončení

Nezastavitelné tvoření hry

Dominantní kontakt s míčem

Náš nový specializovaný obchod s botami

Nakupovat kopačky Magista

Kopačky Magista Obra obouvá Kevin De Bruyne

Pohlaví
Obuv
  • Volný čas (0)
  • Běh (0)
  • Fotbal (30)
  • Basketbal (0)
  • Trénink a cvičení (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • Více
Sportovní podprsenky Kompresní prádlo a Nike Pro Topy a Trička Mikiny s kapucí a mikiny přes hlavu Bundy a vesty Kalhoty a legíny Teplákové soupravy Šortky Sukně a šaty Surfařské oblečení a plavky Ponožky Doplňky a vybavení

FOTBALOVÁ OBUV MAGISTA (30)

Nezáleží, jestli trénuješ, nebo hraješ zápas. Kopačky Nike Magista ti pomůžou stát se skutečným špílmachrem na každém hřišti. Vybírej z modelů kopaček Nike Magista Obra Elite, Pro, Academy a Club se standardním nebo dynamickým lemem. Jejich speciální design povzbudí tvoji kreativitu na všech úrovních hry. V řadě Magista najdeš styly a velikosti pro muže, ženy i děti.

Třídit podle:
1 Barva

Nike Magista Obra II Elite Dynamic Fit FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch

270 €
1 Barva

Nike Magista Obra II Elite FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch

220 €
1 Barva

Nike Magista Obra II Pro Dynamic Fit FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch

150 €
1 Barva

Nike Magista Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch

90 €
1 Barva

Nike Magista Obra II Elite Dynamic Fit SG-PRO

Kopačka na měkký povrch

270 €
1 Barva


(62)

Nike Magista Obra II FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch

290 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch pro malé/větší děti

70 € 55,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Magista ObraX II Academy Dynamic Fit TF

Kopačka na umělou trávu pro malé i větší děti

70 € 55,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Magista ObraX II Academy Dynamic Fit IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

70 € 55,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit AG-PRO

Kopačka na umělou trávu pro větší děti

70 € 55,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II Club FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch pro malé/větší děti

40 € 31,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Magista ObraX II Club TF

Kopačka na umělý povrch pro malé/větší děti

40 € 31,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Club Jr. Magista ObraX II IC

Sálová kopačka pro malé/větší děti

40 € 31,97 €
2 Barvy


(13)

Nike Magista Orden II FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch

170 € 118,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Magista Onda II Dynamic Fit SG

Kopačka na měkký povrch

90 € 62,97 €
2 Barvy

Nike Magista Onda II Dynamic Fit FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch

90 € 62,97 €
2 Barvy

Nike Magista Onda II Dynamic Fit AG-PRO

Kopačka na umělou trávu

90 € 62,97 €
2 Barvy

Nike Jr. Magista Onda II Dynamic Fit FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch pro větší děti

70 € 48,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Magista Onda II Dynamic Fit AG-PRO

Kopačka na umělou trávu pro větší děti

70 € 48,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. MagistaX Onda II Dynamic Fit TF

Kopačka na umělý povrch pro větší děti

70 € 48,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. MagistaX Onda II Dynamic Fit IC

Sálová kopačka pro větší děti

70 € 48,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Magista Onda II FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch pro větší děti

50 € 34,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. MagistaX Onda II IC

Sálová kopačka pro větší děti

50 € 34,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Magista Onda II AG-PRO

Kopačka pro větší děti na umělou trávu

50 € 34,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Jr. Magista Ola II FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch pro malé/větší děti (36–38,5)

40 € 27,97 €
1 Barva


(5)

Nike Magista Obra II AG-PRO

Kopačka na umělou trávu

300 € 209,97 €
2 Barvy


(6)

Nike Magista Opus II

Kopačka na pevný povrch

220 € 153,97 €
3 Barvy


(12)

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch pro větší děti

150 € 104,97 €
1 Barva


(62)

Nike Magista Obra II FG

Kopačka na pevný povrch

290 € 202,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Magista Orden II SG

Kopačka na měkký povrch

180 € 125,97 €