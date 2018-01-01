PŘIDÁNO DO KOŠÍKU
PŘIDÁNO DO SEZNAMU PŘÁNÍ
Věnuj dárek, který padne každému.
Velikost: Množství: @  
Standardní doručení dárkové karty je zdarma
Mezisoučet
ZOBRAZENÍ KOŠÍKU () K POKLADNĚ
ZOBRAZIT SEZNAM PŘÁNÍ
V košíku nemáš žádné položky
FreeShipping.png

DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.

S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.

Zjisti víc.
30DayFreeReturns.png

VRÁCENÍ OBJEDNÁVKY ZDARMA.

Pokud se ti nebude cokoli líbit, můžeš to do 30 dnů vrátit.

Zjisti víc.
Pohlaví
Obuv
  • Volný čas (81)
  • Běh (0)
  • Fotbal (0)
  • Basketbal (0)
  • Trénink a cvičení (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • Více
Sportovní podprsenky Kompresní prádlo a Nike Pro Topy a Trička Mikiny s kapucí a mikiny přes hlavu Bundy a vesty Kalhoty a legíny Teplákové soupravy Šortky Sukně a šaty Surfařské oblečení a plavky Ponožky Doplňky a vybavení

NIKE HUARACHE (83)

Bota Nike Air Huarache vylepšuje standardní atletickou botu pro každodenní nošení pomocí technologie Dynamic Fit. Charakteristické prvky vzdávají hold originálnímu modelu, který navrhl Tinker Hatfield v roce 1991, včetně barevně provedeného skeletu v patní části a neoprenové vložky.

Třídit podle:


(16)

Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Bota pro větší děti

105 €

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Bota pro větší děti

100 €

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Bota pro větší děti

100 €

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Bota pro větší děti

100 €

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Bota pro větší děti

100 €


(16)

Nike Huarache Ultra

Bota pro malé děti

85 €


(56)

Nike Air Huarache

Dámská bota

120 €


(56)

Nike Air Huarache

Dámská bota

120 €


(56)

Nike Air Huarache

Dámská bota

120 €


(56)

Nike Air Huarache

Dámská bota

120 €


(56)

Nike Air Huarache

Dámská bota

120 €


(56)

Nike Air Huarache

Dámská bota

120 €


(56)

Nike Air Huarache

Dámská bota

120 €


(56)

Nike Air Huarache

Dámská bota

120 €


(56)

Nike Air Huarache

Dámská bota

120 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Dámská bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Dámská bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Dámská bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Dámská bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Dámská bota

140 €


(2)

Nike Air Huarache '91 QS

Pánská bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Pánská bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Pánská bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Pánská bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Pánská bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Pánská bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Pánská bota

140 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD

Nike Air Huarache iD

Bota

140 €

Nike Huarache Ultra

Bota pro malé děti

85 €


(1)

Nike Huarache Ultra

Bota pro kojence a batolata

60 €

Nike Air Huarache Run Ultra QS

Bota pro větší děti

110 €


(1)

Nike Air Huarache City

Dámská bota

140 €


(1)

Nike Air Huarache City

Dámská bota

140 €


(1)

Nike Air Huarache City

Dámská bota

140 €


(1)

Nike Air Huarache Drift

Pánská bota

130 €


(1)

Nike Air Huarache Drift

Pánská bota

130 €


(1)

Nike Air Huarache Drift

Pánská bota

130 €
Vyprodáno


(72)

Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Pánská bota

130 €


(72)

Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Pánská bota

130 €


(16)

Nike Huarache Ultra

Bota pro malé děti

85 €


(11)

Nike Huarache Ultra

Bota pro batolata

60 €


(16)

Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Bota pro větší děti

105 €


(16)

Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Bota pro větší děti

105 €


(72)

Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Pánská bota

130 €


(72)

Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Pánská bota

130 €

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Bota pro větší děti

100 € 69,97 €


(1)

Nike Air Huarache Drift

Pánská bota

130 € 90,97 €


(104)

Nike Air Huarache

Pánská bota

120 € 83,47 €

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Bota pro větší děti

100 € 69,97 €

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Bota pro větší děti

100 € 69,97 €

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Bota pro větší děti

100 € 69,97 €


(60)

Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Dámská bota

130 € 90,97 €


(1)

Nike Air Huarache City

Dámská bota

140 € 111,97 €

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Bota pro větší děti

100 € 79,97 €

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Bota pro malé děti

80 € 55,97 €

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Bota pro větší děti

100 € 79,97 €

Nike Air Huarache Run Ultra SE

Bota pro větší děti

105 € 83,97 €

NIKE HUARACHE TRAINERS

Get the updated version of the ’91 original Nike Huarache shoe, designed by Tinker Hatfield, or try one of the many other versions, including the Huarache Air. Inspired by water-skiing booties, these shoes feature Dynamic Fit technology for a sock-like feel. Explore Nike Huarache trainers for men, women and kids.

 

 

Customise your Huarache trainers with NIKEiD >>