NIKE HUARACHE (83)

Get the updated version of the ’91 original Nike Huarache shoe, designed by Tinker Hatfield, or try one of the many other versions, including the Huarache Air. Inspired by water-skiing booties, these shoes feature Dynamic Fit technology for a sock-like feel. Explore Nike Huarache trainers for men, women and kids.

