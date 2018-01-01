Nike Dunk Obuv (9)

Pohlaví
NIKE DUNK TRAINERS
Released in 1985, the Nike Dunk was driven by performance innovation that also resulted in street style, with vibrant colours that matched the uniforms of college basketball teams. Dunk trainers feature comfortable fit, premium feel and the same iconic style as the past three decades. Shop Nike Dunk shoes for men, women and kids.