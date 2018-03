Děti Teplákové soupravy (93)

Refine your young athlete's wardrobe with kids' tracksuits from Nike. Explore the latest styles for boys and girls that are designed to wear for sport or leisure activities. Find tracksuits that feature Dri-FIT technology making them perfect for a young football player or gym goer. It wicks away sweat keeping them dry and comfortable to help them focus on the task at hand, whether that's dribbling past defenders or pushing through the last rep. Find the best fit for your little one by browsing full sets or mixing and matching tracksuit bottoms and jackets that can be paired with their favourite Nike clothing.