Pohlaví

OBUV AIR FORCE 1 (25)

BOTA NIKE AIR FORCE 1, UVEDENÁ NA TRH V ROCE 1982, PŘEDSTAVOVALA PRŮSEČÍK TECHNOLOGIE NIKE AIR A BASKETBALOVÉHO ODKAZU NIKE. TENTO STYL SE NEPŘESTÁVÁ VYVÍJET, A PŘITOM SI UCHOVÁVÁ STATUS NADČASOVÉ KLASIKY A JEDNÉ Z NEJOBLÍBENĚJŠÍCH KOLEKCÍ NIKE.

(4)
2 Barvy
(4)

Nike Air Force 1 06

Bota pro kojence a batolata

50 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1

Bota pro malé děti

55 €
(7)
2 Barvy
(7)

Nike Air Force 1

Bota pro větší děti

75 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 LV8

Bota pro malé děti

55 €
(6)
2 Barvy
(6)

Nike Air Force 1 LV8

Bota pro větší děti

85 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Force 1

Bota pro větší děti

85 €
Nike Air Force 1 Low iD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Bota pro větší děti

95 €
Nike Air Force 1 Low iD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Bota pro větší děti

95 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 LV8

Bota pro větší děti

85 €
2 Barvy

Nike Force 1 18 Print

Bota pro kojence a batolata

50 €
(1)
2 Barvy
(1)

Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid

Bota pro větší děti

120 €
(1)
2 Barvy
(1)

Nike Air Force 1 High WB

Bota pro větší děti

90 €
Nike Air Force 1 High iD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Bota pro větší děti

105 €
Nike Air Force 1 High iD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Bota pro větší děti

105 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Mid 06

Bota pro větší děti

80 €
Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Bota pro větší děti

100 €
Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Bota pro větší děti

100 €
4 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1

Bota pro batolata

50 €
1 Barva

Nike Force 1

Botička pro kojence

35 €
(3)
1 Barva
(3)

Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Bota pro kojence a batolata

50 €
(3)
1 Barva
(3)

Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Bota pro kojence a batolata

50 €
(1)
1 Barva
(1)

Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Bota pro malé děti

60 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 LV8

Bota pro větší děti

85 € 59,47 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Force 1

Bota pro batolata

50 € 34,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Force 1 '06

Bota pro malé děti

55 € 38,47 €