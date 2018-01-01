DÍVČÍ BASKETBALOVÉ BOTY (2)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>girls>shoes>basketball","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:girls|shoes:|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/kgionwvu7gamypy1ntry/0315-emea-ammonth-iwc-ya.jpg","title":"UŽIJ SI AIR NAPLNO","subtitle":"","altText":"","actionType":"button","actionText":"NAKUPOVAT AIR MAX","destinationType":"url","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/nl/en_gb/pw/kids-air-max-shoes/1meZb8dZoi3","colorTheme":"light","layout":null}],"productIds":["11971728","11856298"],"name":"Dívčí basketbalové boty. Nike.com CZ.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.
S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.