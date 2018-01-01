PŘIDÁNO DO KOŠÍKU
PŘIDÁNO DO SEZNAMU PŘÁNÍ
Věnuj dárek, který padne každému.
Velikost: Množství: @  
Standardní doručení dárkové karty je zdarma
Mezisoučet
ZOBRAZENÍ KOŠÍKU () K POKLADNĚ
ZOBRAZIT SEZNAM PŘÁNÍ
V košíku nemáš žádné položky
FreeShipping.png

DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.

S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.

Zjisti víc.
30DayFreeReturns.png

VRÁCENÍ OBJEDNÁVKY ZDARMA.

Pokud se ti nebude cokoli líbit, můžeš to do 30 dnů vrátit.

Zjisti víc.
Dívky
Obuv
Sportovní podprsenky Kompresní prádlo a Nike Pro Topy a Trička Mikiny s kapucí a mikiny přes hlavu Bundy a vesty Kalhoty a legíny Teplákové soupravy Šortky Sukně a šaty Ponožky Doplňky a vybavení
FILTRY
Inovace
Výška boty
Značka
Velikost
Barva

Dívky Nike Air Max Obuv (49)

  • Nike Air Max

Teach her about the past, present and future of signature visible air cushioning technology with a fresh pair of girls' Nike Air Max trainers. With over thirty years of continued design and innovation, the girls' Nike Air Max trainers collection includes both new and iconic styles, built to meet the demands of all types of athletes.

Třídit podle:
4 Barvy

Nike Air Max 270

Bota pro větší děti

120 €
3 Barvy

Nike Air Max 270

Bota pro malé děti

90 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 1

Bota pro větší děti

100 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 LE

Bota pro větší děti

115 €
2 Barvy


(3)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Bota pro větší děti

105 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 1 QS

Bota pro větší děti

105 €
UŽIJ SI AIR NAPLNO
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 1 QS

Bota pro malé děti

80 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 1 QS

Bota pro kojence a batolata

65 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 SE Leather

Bota pro větší děti

110 €
8 Barvy

Nike Air VaporMax

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

145 €
3 Barvy


(3)

Nike Air Max 2017

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

145 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 2017

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

145 €
1 Barva

Nike Air VaporMax

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

145 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

85 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Bota pro malé děti

65 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 270

Bota pro větší děti

120 €
1 Barva

Air Jordan 3 Retro

Bota pro větší děti

140 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 SE Leather

Bota pro malé děti

80 €
1 Barva

Jordan Flight Origin 4

Bota pro větší děti

90 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

85 €
2 Barvy


(2)

Nike Air Max Sequent 2

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

85 €
2 Barvy


(2)

Nike Air Max Sequent 2

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

85 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 97

Bota pro větší děti

130 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max Zero QS

Bota pro větší děti

110 €
2 Barvy


(1)

Nike Air Max 95

Bota pro větší děti

110 €
2 Barvy


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Bota pro batolata

60 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Mesh

Bota pro větší děti

105 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Mesh

Bota pro malé děti

75 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Bota pro malé děti

75 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 Mesh

Bota pro kojence a batolata (19–27)

60 €
1 Barva


(1)

Nike Air Max Tavas

Bota pro kojence a batolata

50 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 LE

Bota pro větší děti

115 € 91,97 €
1 Barva


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Bota pro větší děti

110 € 76,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max Vision

Bota pro malé děti

70 € 48,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Bota pro větší děti

110 € 87,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max Vision

Bota pro větší děti

90 € 62,97 €
2 Barvy


(3)

Nike Air Max 2017

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

145 € 115,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

85 € 59,47 €
1 Barva

Nike Air VaporMax

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

145 € 115,97 €
1 Barva


(3)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Bota pro větší děti

105 € 73,47 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max Zero SE

Bota pro větší děti

110 € 76,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max Command Flex

Bota pro větší děti

100 € 69,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max Command Flex

Bota pro malé děti

70 € 48,97 €
1 Barva


(6)

Nike Air Max Tavas

Bota pro větší děti

90 € 62,97 €
1 Barva


(2)

Nike Air Max Sequent 2

Běžecká bota pro větší děti

85 € 59,47 €
1 Barva


(1)

Nike Air Max Thea SE

Bota pro větší děti

110 € 54,97 €
Vyprodáno
1 Barva

Nike Air Max Command Flex

Bota pro kojence a batolata

55 € 38,49 €
1 Barva


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Bota pro větší děti

110 € 76,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max Command Flex Leather

Bota pro větší děti

100 € 69,97 €

GIRLS' NIKE AIR MAX TRAINERS

Achieve ultimate comfort for even the busiest of days with girls’ Air Max trainers. Air Max is designed to meet athletic and leisurely expectations. Max Air technology helps provide superior cushioning through the life of the shoe. Browse styles with varying colours and patterns to complete any outfit. Check out our selection for men and women.

 

Customise your girls' Air Max trainers with NIKEiD >>