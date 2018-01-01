Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans Dresy (1)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>tops and t-shirts>jerseys>new orleans pelicans>nba","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"tops and t-shirts:jerseys|team nba:new orleans pelicans|gated:fan gear:nba","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"NBA","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team NBA","facetValueId":"38523","facetValueName":"New Orleans Pelicans","facetValueGroupName":"Team NBA","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31525","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"NBA Athlete","facetValueId":"41047","facetValueName":"Anthony Davis (NBA)","facetValueGroupName":"NBA Athlete","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team NBA","facetValueId":"37666","facetValueName":"New Orleans Pelicans","facetValueGroupName":"Team NBA","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team NBA","facetValueId":"37666","facetValueName":"New Orleans Pelicans","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"36654","facetValueName":"NBA","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11815883"],"name":"Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans Dresy. Nike.com CZ.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"NBA","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team NBA","facetValueId":"38523","facetValueName":"New Orleans Pelicans","facetValueGroupName":"Team NBA","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31525","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"NBA Athlete","facetValueId":"41047","facetValueName":"Anthony Davis (NBA)","facetValueGroupName":"NBA Athlete","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team NBA","facetValueId":"37666","facetValueName":"New Orleans Pelicans","facetValueGroupName":"Team NBA","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team NBA","facetValueId":"37666","facetValueName":"New Orleans Pelicans","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"36654","facetValueName":"NBA","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}