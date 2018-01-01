Air Max Thea Obuv (19)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>air max thea","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|collections:air max thea","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32982","facetValueName":"Air Max Thea","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":9,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12116803","11939364","12126432","11932292","12126430","12126431","12129503","11827069","11932291","11827071","11596769","11597434","11252171","11596768","11396661","11396664","11827291","11827292","11155643"],"name":"Air Max Thea Obuv. Nike.com CZ.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32982","facetValueName":"Air Max Thea","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.
S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.
Explore and enjoy a shoe designed expressly for women with Nike Air Max Thea sneakers. Featuring a sleek and stylish silhouette that's undeniably Air Max, Nike Air Max Thea trainers provide signature performance and comfort and are equipped for all-day and everyday use.