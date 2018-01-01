OBUV AIR MAX 90 (31)

PŘIDÁNO DO KOŠÍKU
mens-nike-air-max-90.jpg

AIR MAX 90 Model Air Max 90, následovník boty Air Max 1, si
rychle získal oblibu díky různorodosti zářivých
barevných schémat zdůrazňujících viditelné tlumení
Nike Air pod patou.

3 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 LX

Dámská bota

150 €
7 Barvy


(9)

Nike Air Max 90 Essential

Pánská bota

140 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 Essential

Pánská bota

140 €
5 Barvy


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 SE

Dámská bota

145 €
4 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Pánská bota

160 €
4 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Bota

160 €
5 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Dámská bota

160 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 LE

Bota pro větší děti

115 €
2 Barvy


(3)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Bota pro větší děti

105 €
2 Barvy


(4)

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

Pánská bota

145 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 SE Leather

Bota pro větší děti

110 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 SE Leather

Bota pro malé děti

80 €
1 Barva


(2)

Nike Air Max 90

Dámská bota

140 €
1 Barva


(24)

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 Flyknit

Pánská bota

165 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Patent

Dámská bota

145 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Pánská bota

140 €
2 Barvy


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Bota pro batolata

60 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Mesh

Bota pro větší děti

105 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Mesh

Bota pro malé děti

75 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Bota pro malé děti

75 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 Mesh

Bota pro kojence a batolata (19–27)

60 €
1 Barva


(1)

Nike Air Max 90 Big Logo

Pánská bota

150 € 104,97 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra Mid Winter SE

Pánská bota

160 € 111,97 €
7 Barvy


(24)

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 Flyknit

Pánská bota

165 € 115,47 €
3 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra Mid Winter

Pánská bota

160 € 111,97 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 LE

Bota pro větší děti

115 € 91,97 €
1 Barva


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Bota pro větší děti

110 € 76,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Bota pro větší děti

110 € 87,97 €
1 Barva


(3)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Bota pro větší děti

105 € 73,47 €
3 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Pánská bota

145 € 101,47 €
1 Barva


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Bota pro větší děti

110 € 76,97 €

NIKE AIR MAX 90 TRAINERS

Released in 1990, the Nike Air Max 90 featured a larger volume of encapsulated inert gas to improve on the original Air Max 1. Today, the Air Max 90 still features the visible Max Air unit, with durable leather and mesh upper for comfort and support. Find Nike Air Max 90 styles for men, women and kids, or shop additional Air Max styles, including the Air Max 1 and Air Max 95.

 

