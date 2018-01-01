OBUV AIR MAX 90 (31)

Released in 1990, the Nike Air Max 90 featured a larger volume of encapsulated inert gas to improve on the original Air Max 1. Today, the Air Max 90 still features the visible Max Air unit, with durable leather and mesh upper for comfort and support. Find Nike Air Max 90 styles for men, women and kids, or shop additional Air Max styles, including the Air Max 1 and Air Max 95.

Customise your Air Max 90 trainers with NIKEiD >>