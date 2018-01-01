Dámské basketbalové boty (12)

Designed for performance and comfort on the court, Nike women’s basketball shoes feature the latest innovations. Our basketball shoes with Hyperfuse construction provide strategic zones of ventilation, durability and stability where you need them. For ultra-lightweight support and lockdown, look for Nike women’s basketball shoes featuring Flywire. And check out styles with Nike Zoom for low-profile, responsive cushioning. Learn about Nike+ Basketball to track your performance.







Customise Basketball Shoes with NIKEiD >