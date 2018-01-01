Ženy Air Max 90 Obuv (6)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>shoes>air max 90","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|shoes:|collections:air max 90","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32017","facetValueName":"Air Max 90","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32017","facetValueName":"Air Max 90","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":6,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12129524","12117000","12493976","12483084","11935180","11886662"],"name":"Dámské Boty Nike Air Max 90. Nike.com CZ.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32017","facetValueName":"Air Max 90","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32017","facetValueName":"Air Max 90","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.
S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.
Add a timeliness sneaker silhouette to your rotation with a pair of women's Nike Air Max 90 trainers. Featuring some of the boldest colourways and most memorable design elements in sneaker history, women's Air Max 90 trainers continue to redefine style through inventive colour and material combinations while adding style to any collection.