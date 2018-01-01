PŘIDÁNO DO KOŠÍKU
PŘIDÁNO DO SEZNAMU PŘÁNÍ
Věnuj dárek, který padne každému.
Velikost: Množství: @  
Standardní doručení dárkové karty je zdarma
Mezisoučet
ZOBRAZENÍ KOŠÍKU () K POKLADNĚ
ZOBRAZIT SEZNAM PŘÁNÍ
V košíku nemáš žádné položky
FreeShipping.png

DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.

S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.

Zjisti víc.
30DayFreeReturns.png

VRÁCENÍ OBJEDNÁVKY ZDARMA.

Pokud se ti nebude cokoli líbit, můžeš to do 30 dnů vrátit.

Zjisti víc.
womens-nike-air-max-90.jpg

AIR MAX 90 Více vzduchu. Více barev. Bota Air Max 90,
přetvořená verze ikonického modelu Air Max,
posouvá tlumení Air na zcela novou úroveň
a dodává mu výrazná barevná provedení.

Ženy
Obuv
  • Volný čas (6)
  • Běh (0)
  • Fotbal (0)
  • Basketbal (0)
  • Trénink a cvičení (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • Více
Sportovní podprsenky Kompresní prádlo a Nike Pro Topy a Trička Mikiny s kapucí a mikiny přes hlavu Bundy a vesty Kalhoty a legíny Teplákové soupravy Šortky Sukně a šaty Surfařské oblečení a plavky Ponožky Doplňky a vybavení
FILTRY
NIKEiD
Kolekce
Inovace
Barva
Velikost

Ženy Air Max 90 Obuv (6)

  • Air Max 90

Add a timeliness sneaker silhouette to your rotation with a pair of women's Nike Air Max 90 trainers. Featuring some of the boldest colourways and most memorable design elements in sneaker history, women's Air Max 90 trainers continue to redefine style through inventive colour and material combinations while adding style to any collection.

Třídit podle:
3 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 LX

Dámská bota

150 €
5 Barvy


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 SE

Dámská bota

145 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
4 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Bota

160 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Dámská bota

160 €
1 Barva


(2)

Nike Air Max 90

Dámská bota

140 €
2 Barvy

Nike Air Max 90 Patent

Dámská bota

145 €