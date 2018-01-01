PŘIDÁNO DO KOŠÍKU
Věnuj dárek, který padne každému.
Standardní doručení dárkové karty je zdarma
DORUČENÍ ZDARMA.

S NikePlus získáš standardní doručení zdarma ke všem objednávkám.

Zjisti víc.
VRÁCENÍ OBJEDNÁVKY ZDARMA.

Pokud se ti nebude cokoli líbit, můžeš to do 30 dnů vrátit.

Zjisti víc.
OBUV AIR FORCE 1 (28)

  Air Force 1

BOTA NIKE AIR FORCE 1, UVEDENÁ NA TRH V ROCE 1982, PŘEDSTAVOVALA PRŮSEČÍK TECHNOLOGIE NIKE AIR A BASKETBALOVÉHO ODKAZU NIKE. TENTO STYL SE NEPŘESTÁVÁ VYVÍJET, A PŘITOM SI UCHOVÁVÁ STATUS NADČASOVÉ KLASIKY A JEDNÉ Z NEJOBLÍBENĚJŠÍCH KOLEKCÍ NIKE.

1 Barva
(13)

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Dámská bota

100 €
3 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

Dámská bota

120 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
6 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Dámská bota

130 €
2 Barvy
(3)

Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid

Dámská vysoká bota

150 €
1 Barva
(1)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Patent

Dámská bota

100 €
3 Barvy
(1)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Low Premium

Dámská bota

110 €
4 Barvy
(2)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE

Dámská bota

100 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
6 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD

Dámská bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
6 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Dámská bota

130 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
5 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Dámská bota

135 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
1 Barva

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Bota

130 €
1 Barva

Nike AF1 Rebel XX

Dámská bota

160 €
1 Barva

Nike AF1 Explorer XX

Dámská bota

150 €
1 Barva

Nike AF1 Sage XX

Dámská bota

120 €
1 Barva
(1)

Nike AF1 Lover XX

Dámská bota

120 €
UPRAV SI TO UPRAV SI TO S NIKEiD
7 Barvy

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD (Golden State Warriors)

Bota

130 €
1 Barva
(1)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Premium

Dámská bota

110 €
1 Barva
(2)

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

Dámská bota

110 €
1 Barva
(3)

Nike Air Force 1 UltraForce Mid

Dámská bota

120 € 83,97 €
1 Barva
(1)

Nike Air Force 1 High SE

Dámská bota

120 € 83,97 €
3 Barvy
(3)

Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid

Dámská vysoká bota

150 € 119,97 €
2 Barvy
(2)

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot '17

Dámská vysoká bota

180 € 125,97 €
2 Barvy
(3)

Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid

Dámská vysoká bota

150 € 104,97 €
1 Barva

Nike SF Air Force 1

Dámská vysoká bota

170 € 118,97 €
1 Barva

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Premium

Dámská bota

110 € 76,97 €
1 Barva
(1)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Premium Force Is Female

Dámská bota

110 € 76,97 €
1 Barva
(2)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE

Dámská bota

100 € 69,97 €
2 Barvy
(18)

Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit Low

Dámská bota

140 € 97,97 €