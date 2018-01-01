NIKEiD专属定制 Nike Zoom 鞋类 (25)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customize with nikeid>zoom air","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customize with nikeid|shoe technology:zoom air","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12947","facetValueName":"Zoom Air","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":25,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12546275","12546431","12555076","12523939","12288281","12288466","12288313","12407122","12288401","12288380","12519511","12288296","12288241","12402426","12576528","12210034","12326652","12519445","12576307","12576428","12569827","12550227","12550192","12209889","12326765"],"name":"NIKEiD专属定制 Nike Zoom 鞋类. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12947","facetValueName":"Zoom Air","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}