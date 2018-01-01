Nike Air 系列 (57)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customize with nikeid>nike air","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customize with nikeid|shoe technology:nike air","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"10447","facetValueName":"Nike Air","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":57,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12543866","12543948","12481323","12480876","12481414","12519347","12519403","12519473","12483185","12519333","12109641","12109664","12519149","12519291","11863539","11863510","12210034","12326652","12519445","12519213","12018319","12035866","12018386","12511536","12511444","12511423","12483145","12493980","12402473","12402406","12519361","12441838","12441901","12441788","12441773","12409196","12481428","12480973","12483088","12519163","12402583","12483070","12494258","12402399","12483236","12481456","12483200","12402346","12209889","12326765","12394806","12394841","12394600","12394451","12394968","12394911","12481476"],"name":"NIKEiD专属定制 nike-air 鞋类. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"10447","facetValueName":"Nike Air","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}