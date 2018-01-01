{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customize with nikeid>air force 1","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customize with nikeid|collections:air force 1","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":20,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12483185","12519333","12511536","12511444","12511423","12519163","12402583","12483070","12483236","12481456","12483200","12481392","12402346","12519403","12394806","12394841","12394600","12394451","12394968","12394911"],"name":"NIKEiD Air Force 1系列. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

全方位定制 性别 男子

女子

男孩

女孩 NIKEiD专属定制 Air Force 1 鞋类 (20) 排序方式：

最新

最高评价

价格由高到低

价格由低到高 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD 男子运动鞋 ￥899 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD 运动鞋 ￥899 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev





Next 4 色 Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD 运动鞋 ￥999 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev



Next 3 色 Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD 运动鞋 ￥999 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev



Next 3 色 Nike Air Force 1 Mid Premium iD 运动鞋 ￥999 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 Nike Air Force 1 High iD 运动鞋 ￥899 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev

Next 2 色 Nike Air Force 1 High iD 运动鞋 ￥899 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Air Force 1 High iD 男子运动鞋 ￥899 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Air Force 1 High iD 女子运动鞋 ￥899 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev









Next 6 色 Nike Air Force 1 Low iD 女子运动鞋 ￥849 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev









Next 6 色 Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD 女子运动鞋 ￥899 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev









Next 6 色 Nike Air Force 1 Low iD 男子运动鞋 ￥849 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev

Next 2 色 Nike Air Force 1 Low iD 运动鞋 ￥849 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 Nike Air Force 1 Low iD 运动鞋 ￥849 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Air Force 1 High iD 大童运动童鞋 ￥769 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Air Force 1 High iD 大童运动童鞋 ￥769 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Air Force 1 Low iD 大童运动童鞋 ￥769 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Air Force 1 Low iD 大童运动童鞋 ￥769 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD 大童运动童鞋 ￥769 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD 大童运动童鞋 ￥769 浏览全部 ()