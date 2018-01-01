已加入购物车
已添加到心愿单
赠送一份适用于每个人的礼品
尺码： 数量： 单价：  
礼品卡送货免运费
合计
查看购物车 () 结算
查看心愿单
购物车中没有商品
全方位定制
性别

NIKEiD专属定制 鞋类 (150)

排序方式：
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
6 色
多种鞋宽可供选择

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

男子跑步鞋

￥999
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
5 色
多种鞋宽可供选择

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

女子跑步鞋

￥999
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
6 色

Kyrie 4 iD

篮球鞋

￥999
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
5 色

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 iD

男子跑步鞋

￥1,699
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
4 色

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc 2 iD

女子跑步鞋

￥1,699
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
5 色

Nike Epic React Flyknit iD

男子跑步鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
5 色

Nike Epic React Flyknit iD

女子跑步鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
4 色

Nike Air Huarache iD

运动鞋

￥899
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Roshe One iD

运动鞋

￥599
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
5 色

Nike Air Max 1 iD

男子运动鞋

￥899
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
6 色

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

男子运动鞋

￥849
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
6 色

LeBron Soldier XII iD

篮球鞋

￥1,299
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
3 色

Kobe A.D. iD

篮球鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

男子运动鞋

￥1,299
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

男子运动鞋

￥1,299
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Huarache iD

运动鞋

￥899
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

运动鞋

￥849
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Max 1 iD

运动鞋

￥899
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色
多种鞋宽可供选择

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

男子跑步鞋

￥1,099
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

运动鞋

￥899
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
5 色

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

男子运动鞋

￥899
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
5 色

Nike Roshe One iD

男子运动鞋

￥599
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
3 色

Kobe A.D. iD

篮球鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
2 色

Kobe A.D. iD

篮球鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
3 色

Kobe A.D. iD

篮球鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
2 色

Kobe A.D. iD

篮球鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
3 色

Kobe A.D. iD

篮球鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
3 色

Kobe A.D. iD

篮球鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Kobe A.D. iD

男子篮球鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Kobe A.D. iD

篮球鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Kobe A.D. iD

篮球鞋

￥1,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

LeBron Soldier XII iD

男子篮球鞋

￥1,299
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
3 色

Nike Blazer Low iD

男子运动鞋

￥699
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Blazer Low iD

男子运动鞋

￥699
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
6 色

Nike Roshe Two iD

女子运动鞋

￥749
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
4 色
多种鞋宽可供选择

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

男子跑步鞋

￥1,099
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
3 色

Nike Air Presto iD

女子运动鞋

￥899
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
3 色

Nike Air Presto iD

男子运动鞋

￥899
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Presto iD

运动鞋

￥899
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
2 色

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG iD Nigeria

男子天然硬质草地足球鞋

￥2,499
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG iD

耐克刺客系列男子天然硬质草地足球鞋

￥2,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
6 色

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG iD

耐克刺客系列男子天然硬质草地足球鞋

￥2,399
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
2 色

Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite FG Premium iD

天然硬质草地足球鞋

￥1,899
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite FG iD

天然硬质草地足球鞋

￥1,799
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
6 色

Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite FG iD

天然硬质草地足球鞋

￥1,799
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

男子跑步鞋

￥1,629
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
2 色

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

女子跑步鞋

￥1,629
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
2 色

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

男子跑步鞋

￥1,629
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

男子运动鞋

￥1,299
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
4 色

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

男子运动鞋

￥1,199
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
2 色

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

男子运动鞋

￥1,199
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

运动鞋

￥1,199
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Max 95 iD

运动鞋

￥1,199
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
5 色

Nike Air Max 95 iD

男子运动鞋

￥1,199
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Nike Air Max 95 iD

运动鞋

￥1,199
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
6 色

Nike Air Max 95 iD

女子运动鞋

￥1,199
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
5 色
多种鞋宽可供选择

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

女子跑步鞋

￥1,099
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
5 色

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max iD

女子滑板鞋

￥1,069
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
5 色

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max iD

男子滑板鞋

￥1,069
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
1 色

Kyrie 4 iD

篮球鞋

￥999