{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>basketball>customize with nikeid","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:basketball|custom:customize with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":16,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12555076","12569911","12523939","12288466","12407122","12519511","12402426","12576528","12576307","12576428"],"name":"NIKEiD篮球鞋. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

全方位定制 性别 男子

女子 NIKEiD专属定制 篮球 鞋类 (10) 排序方式：

最新

最高评价

价格由高到低

价格由低到高 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev









Next 6 色 Kyrie 4 iD 篮球鞋 ￥999 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev









Next 6 色 PG 2 iD 男子篮球鞋 ￥949 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev









Next 6 色 LeBron Soldier XII iD 篮球鞋 ￥1,299 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev

Next 2 色 Kobe A.D. iD 篮球鞋 ￥1,399 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 Kobe A.D. iD 男子篮球鞋 ￥1,399 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 Kobe A.D. iD 篮球鞋 ￥1,399 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 Kobe A.D. iD 篮球鞋 ￥1,399 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 LeBron Soldier XII iD 男子篮球鞋 ￥1,299 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 Kyrie 4 iD 篮球鞋 ￥999 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 PG 2 iD 男子篮球鞋 ￥949 浏览全部 ()