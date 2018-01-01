{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>soccer/football>customize with nikeid>firm ground","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:soccer/football|custom:customize with nikeid|surface:firm ground","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Surface","facetName":"Global Football Surfaces","facetValueId":"12991","facetValueName":"Firm Ground","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":12,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12547247","12560870","12554722","12554743","12566934","12566948","12477285","12473819","12519269","12386629","12473840","12386657"],"name":"NIKEiD专属定制 天然草地 足球 鞋类. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Surface","facetName":"Global Football Surfaces","facetValueId":"12991","facetValueName":"Firm Ground","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

全方位定制 性别 男子

女子

男孩

女孩 NIKEiD专属定制 天然草地 足球 鞋类 (12) 排序方式：

最新

最高评价

价格由高到低

价格由低到高 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite FG iD 天然硬质草地足球鞋 ￥1,799 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev









Next 6 色 Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG iD 耐克刺客系列男子天然硬质草地足球鞋 ￥2,399 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev

Next 2 色 Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite FG Premium iD 天然硬质草地足球鞋 ￥1,899 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev

Next 2 色 Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG iD Nigeria 男子天然硬质草地足球鞋 ￥2,499 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG iD 耐克刺客系列男子天然硬质草地足球鞋 ￥2,399 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite FG iD 天然硬质草地足球鞋 ￥1,799 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 Nike Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD 多种场地足球鞋 ￥729 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev









Next 6 色 Nike Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD 多种场地足球鞋 ￥729 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 1 色 Nike Tiempo Legend VII Academy FG iD 足球鞋 ￥699 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev









Next 6 色 Nike Tiempo Legend VII Academy iD 传奇系列足球鞋 ￥699 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev









Next 6 色 Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD 耐克刺客系列足球鞋 ￥549 立即定制 NIKEiD定制 Prev





Next 4 色 Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Academy FG iD 幼童/大童天然硬质草地足球童鞋 ￥529 浏览全部 ()