AGGIUNTO AL CARRELLO
AGGIUNTO ALLA WISH LIST.
Nike Gift Card
Misura: Q.tá: @  
La consegna standard via terra è gratuita per tutte le gift card.
TOTALE PARZIALE
VAI AL CARRELLO () CASSA
VISUALIZZA WISH LIST
Non sono presenti articoli nel tuo carrello.
PWH-AM_hover-AM1-no-copy.jpg

AIR MAX 1 L'icona da cui tutto ha avuto inizio.
Questo modello rivoluzionario ha
consegnato l'unità Air visibile alla
storia delle scarpe sportive. < AIR MAX

Personalizzare con NIKEiD
Sesso

Scarpe (5)

Ordina Per:
PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD
3 Colori

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Scarpa

CHF 200
PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD
4 Colori

Nike Air Max 1 Premium iD

Scarpa

CHF 200
PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD
5 Colori

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Scarpa - Uomo

CHF 200
PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD
5 Colori

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Scarpa - Donna

CHF 200
PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD
1 Colore

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Scarpa

CHF 200