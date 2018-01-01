ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Gender

Running Clothing (262)

Sort By:


(6)
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Challenger

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Capris

CHF 100


(5)
3 Colours


(5)

Nike Utility

Men's Running Trousers

CHF 100


(2)
12 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

CHF 85
2 Colours

Nike Run Division Elevate 2-in-1

Women's 3" (8 cm approx.) Running Shorts

CHF 65


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Eclipse

Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

CHF 60


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Distance

Men's Lined Running Shorts

CHF 50


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Eclipse

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

CHF 50


(15)
4 Colours


(15)

Nike

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

CHF 45
11 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Miler Cool

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

CHF 45 CHF 31.99
4 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank

CHF 32.50


(7)
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Dri-FIT Phenom

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

CHF 90


(19)
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

CHF 70
3 Colours

Nike Pacer

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

CHF 70


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike

Women's Running Crops

CHF 70
6 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

CHF 50
5 Colours

Nike Elevate

Women's 3" (8 cm approx.) Running Shorts

CHF 45
1 Colour

Nike (London 2018)

Women's Running T-Shirt

CHF 37.50
3 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank

CHF 37.50
3 Colours

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

CHF 37.50
4 Colours

Nike

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

CHF 25


(6)
6 Colours


(6)

Nike Swift

Men's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

CHF 130
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Men's Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Running Top

CHF 70
1 Colour

Nike Run Division

Women's Running Bodysuit

CHF 110


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 21.5" (54.5cm approx.) Running Crops

CHF 100
2 Colours

Nike AeroSwift

Women's Running Shorts

CHF 85
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Running Tights

CHF 75
5 Colours

Nike Flex Stride 2-in-1

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

CHF 60
3 Colours

Nike Flex Stride

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts

CHF 60


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Rise 365

Men's Sleeveless Running Top

CHF 45
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

CHF 37.50


(7)
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Swift

Women's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

CHF 130


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

CHF 110


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Tech

Men's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

CHF 75


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike

Women's Running Jacket

CHF 100
2 Colours

Nike Essential

Women's Running Trousers

CHF 75
6 Colours

Nike Flex Stride

Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

CHF 60


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Run Division Rise 365

Men's Sleeveless Running Top

CHF 50
2 Colours

Nike Miler

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

CHF 45
6 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

CHF 37.50


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Essential

Women's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

CHF 50


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Miler

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club (Paris)

Women's T-Shirt

CHF 37.50
2 Colours

Nike Essential

Men's Running Jacket

CHF 90
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT NRC (NYC)

Women's Running T-Shirt

CHF 37.50


(3)
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club

Women's T-Shirt

CHF 37.50


(3)
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Running Shorts

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club (Berlin)

Men's T-Shirt

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club (Berlin)

Women's T-Shirt

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club

Men's T-Shirt

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club (Paris)

Men's T-Shirt

CHF 37.50


(1)
5 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Half-Zip Top

CHF 70
1 Colour

Nike Flex

Older Kids' (Boys') 6" (15cm approx.) Running Shorts

CHF 32.50


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Therma-Sphere Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top

CHF 85
2 Colours

Nike Sphere Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top (Plus Size)

CHF 95


(23)
4 Colours


(23)

Nike Classic Swoosh

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

CHF 37.50


(7)
1 Colour


(7)

Nike Alpha

Women's High Support Sports Bra

CHF 60


(7)
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Zip

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

CHF 60


(2)
7 Colours


(2)

Nike Classic Swoosh Futura

Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra

CHF 37.50


(4)
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Classic

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

CHF 32.50

RUNNING CLOTHING

Nike running clothing includes tops and bottoms for running in all kinds of weather. Nike Dri-FIT technology in our running clothing pulls sweat away from your body for faster evaporation to keep you drier and more focused on your run. Some styles are also insulated and water-resistant to help keep you warm and dry on cold, rainy days. Nike running clothing and Nike+ Run Club Training Plans are designed to help you run your best, whatever your goals and distance. If you are doing a marathon race check out our marathon race collection for all the gear you need to run your best. Shop our entire selection of Nike running clothes, available for men, women and kids.

 

Shop all running styles >>