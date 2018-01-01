ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Men Clothing
Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Athlete
Colour
Size

Men's Clothing (85)

  • Gym & Training

Sort By:
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Hooded

Men's Sleeveless Training Top

CHF 75


(20)
7 Colours


(20)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

CHF 32.50


(3)
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Flex

Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

CHF 60
2 Colours

Nike Pro Fitted

Men's Training Tank

CHF 50
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

CHF 50
3 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

CHF 60
PLUS SIZE AND TALL
A size for every athlete.


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts

CHF 50
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

CHF 75
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Dubai)

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT (London)

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Istanbul)

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 32.50


(3)
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Training Utility

Men's Short-Sleeve Top

CHF 50


(5)
4 Colours


(5)

Nike Breathe

Men's Training Tank

CHF 37.50


(11)
7 Colours


(11)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

CHF 45


(2)
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Fitted Utility

Men's Training Tank

CHF 45


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts

CHF 37.50
4 Colours

Nike

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

CHF 60
4 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Training Shorts

CHF 45


(15)
4 Colours


(15)

Nike

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

CHF 45


(5)
6 Colours


(5)

Nike Swoosh Athlete

Men's T-Shirt

CHF 37.50
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

CHF 50
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 32.50


(1)
6 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie

CHF 90
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Hoodie

CHF 65
5 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

CHF 60
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

CHF 60
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

CHF 60


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

CHF 50
2 Colours

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

CHF 50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts

CHF 37.50
3 Colours

Nike Flex

Men's Woven Training Shorts

CHF 37.50
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
5 Colours

Nike Pro

Men's Long-Sleeve Top

CHF 45
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Stockholm)

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Barcelona)

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
2 Colours

Jordan 23 Tech

Men's Training Jacket

CHF 115
2 Colours

Jordan "Become Legend"

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 45
2 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

CHF 37.50
2 Colours

Jordan 23 Tech Cool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

CHF 65
1 Colour

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Basketball Trousers

CHF 60


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Jordan Dri-FIT JMTC 23/7 Jumpman

Men's T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Men's Sleeveless Training Top

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

CHF 90


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Shorts

CHF 60
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Training Tights

CHF 60


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Flex Repel

Men's Training Shorts

CHF 100
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

CHF 85
3 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

CHF 65
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT "Just Don't Quit"

Men's Training Tank

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Athens)

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 32.50


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT "Just Don't Quit"

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Berlin)

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Paris)

Men's Training T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
2 Colours

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

CHF 50


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

CHF 45


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Flex

Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

CHF 65


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

CHF 45
2 Colours

Nike

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

CHF 45


(3)
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Dri-FIT Fleece

Men's Training Trousers

CHF 85

MEN’S GYM CLOTHES

Stay motivated and focused during your next training session with Nike men’s gym clothing. Nike offers a variety of men’s athletic clothing engineered for impact protection to keep you comfortable so you can train your hardest. A wide assortment of workout clothing from Nike is equipped with sweat-wicking technology, helping you to stay cool or stay warm in all conditions. From gym shirts to trousers and Dri-FIT to Nike Pro styles, find workout apparel to meet your training needs. Complete your look with men's training shoes or shop women's gym trainers and clothing.

 

Shop all men's gym & training styles >>

 