Boys Clothing
Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

CHF 110
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Gilet

CHF 95
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

CHF 100
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CHF 25
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

CHF 75
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

CHF 32.50
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Boys' Camo Shorts

CHF 37.50
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CHF 25
3 Colours

Nike

Older Kids' (Boys') 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

CHF 37.50
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

Older Kids' (Boys') 6" (15cm approx.) Running Shorts

CHF 32.50
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Boys' Training Shorts

CHF 32.50
3 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

CHF 60
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Two-Piece

Older Kids' (Boys') Track Suit

CHF 60
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
3 Colours

Nike Brushed-Fleece Cuffed

Older Boys' Sweatpants

CHF 37.50
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

CHF 37.50
2 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

CHF 70
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts

CHF 37.50
5 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

CHF 70
2 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

CHF 95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') JDI T-Shirt

CHF 32.50
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

CHF 60
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CHF 25


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Elite

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts

CHF 45
4 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CHF 32.50


(11)
8 Colours


(11)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

CHF 90
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

CHF 100


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

CHF 85
3 Colours

Nike YA76 Brushed Fleece Pullover

Older Boys' Hoodie

CHF 45
3 Colours

Nike Brushed Fleece Full-Zip

Older Boys' Hoodie

CHF 50
1 Colour

Nike Flex

Older Kids' (Boys') 6" (15cm approx.) Running Shorts

CHF 32.50


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Track Suit

CHF 75


(5)
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts

CHF 32.50
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperCool Compression

Older Kids' (Boys') Top

CHF 32.50


(1)
6 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Pants

CHF 45
1 Colour

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

CHF 75


(2)
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Shorts

CHF 20


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

CHF 75


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Breathe

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

Inter Milan Warm-Up

Older Kids' Football Warm-Up

CHF 130


(1)
7 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' Football Drill Top

CHF 45


(2)
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Top

CHF 20
1 Colour

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

CHF 70
1 Colour

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Home

Baby Football Kit

CHF 65
1 Colour

2016/17 Manchester City FC Stadium Home/Away/Third/Goalkeeper

Older Kids' Football Shorts

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Shorts

CHF 37.50
2 Colours

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shorts

CHF 37.50
7 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Pants

CHF 65
1 Colour

Hurley One And Only

Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Rashguard

CHF 45
1 Colour

2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

CHF 75
1 Colour

Paris Saint Germain Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Pants

CHF 70
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

CHF 50
1 Colour

Manchester City FC Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

CHF 65
2 Colours

2017/18 A.S. Roma Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shorts

CHF 37.50
1 Colour

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

CHF 75
1 Colour

Chelsea FC Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

CHF 65
1 Colour

2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

CHF 95

BOYS' CLOTHING

Gear up for your next season or find something for everyday wear with boys’ clothing from Nike. Shop a variety of styles, including boys’ shirts, shorts, pants and more. Many of our performance styles feature Dri-FIT technology to help keep you comfortable and dry by wicking away sweat. Find the perfect footwear to match by shopping our selection of kids’ shoes or browse all Nike kids’ clothing.

 

Shop all boys' styles >>