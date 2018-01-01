FUSSBALLSCHUHE FÜR KUNSTRASEN (2)

Wir haben dein System geprüft und festgestellt, dass JavaScript, das zum Kaufen von Produkten und für eine ordnungsgemäße Darstellung von Nike.com notwendig ist, nicht aktiviert ist. Please enable JavaScript in your browser and refresh the page.

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>soccer/football>customise with nikeid>artificial grass","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:soccer/football|custom:customise with nikeid|surface:artificial grass","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Surface","facetName":"Global Football Surfaces","facetValueId":"10778","facetValueName":"Artificial Grass","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12473809","12473830"],"name":"PERSONALISIERBAR Kunstrasen Fußball Schuhe. Nike.com CH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Surface","facetName":"Global Football Surfaces","facetValueId":"10778","facetValueName":"Artificial Grass","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}