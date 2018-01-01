ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Women
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Innovations
Best For
Size
Colour

Women's Tennis Shoes (14)

Sort By:
5 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Vapor X

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 200
3 Colours


(4)

NikeCourt Air Vapor Advantage

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 120
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Zoom Cage 3

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 175
1 Colour

Nike Zoom Cage 3 Clay

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 190
1 Colour


(2)

NikeCourt Air Zoom Ultra Rct

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 216
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Vapor X Clay

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 200
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Prestige Clay

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 140
3 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Prestige

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 140
4 Colours


(6)

NikeCourt Air Zoom Ultra Hard Court

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 140
3 Colours

NikeCourt Air Zoom Resistance

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 105
6 Colours

NikeCourt Air Zoom Resistance

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 105
2 Colours

NikeCourt Lite Clay

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 88
5 Colours

NikeCourt Lite

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 88
1 Colour

NikeCourt Air Vapor Advantage Carpet

Women's Tennis Shoe

CAD 120 CAD 83.99

WOMEN'S TENNIS SHOES

Stay unstoppable both on and off the court with Nike women's tennis shoes & sneakers. Equipped with popular Nike Zoom, Lunar and Flywire innovations, you can find the perfect pair of practice, on-court and off-court shoes for your lifestyle. Complete your look with women's tennis clothes like skirts, dresses and T-shirts.

 

Explore NikeCourt, your inside access to all things tennis >>