Women's Running Shoes (68)

Nike women's running shoes are designed with innovative features and technologies to help you run your best, whatever your goals and skill level. For a minimalist shoe, try our Run Natural styles. Our Run Easy and Air Max shoes provide more cushioning for a softer landing. And Run Fast styles are both lightweight and responsive. If you’re gearing up for competition, shop our selection of women's racing shoes. Find the right pair of Nike women’s running shoes for you with our Running Shoe Finder and train for your best race with Nike+ Run Club Training Plans.

Customise Running Shoes with NIKEiD >>