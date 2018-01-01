Women's Shoes (61)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>shoes>customise with nikeid","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":61,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12185177","12139474","12412154","12018376","12493970","12494096","12494253","12482978","12477612","12477571","12473809","12480963","12481466","12481318","12481451","12483231","12483195","12477352","12411949","12285535","12285634","12285648","12285663","12285769","12285861","12285513","12285485","12285697","12285746","12379343","12405336","12288307","12288375","12288396","12288456","12288276","12288235","12288285","12248880","12284526","12284185","12249471","12284655","12249335","12284596","12284752","12284676","12284512","12412151","12406528","12326755","12386619","11851585","11983942","11863531","12302999","12031600","11901541","11996649","11996698"],"name":"NIKEiD Custom Women's Shoes. Nike.com CA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}