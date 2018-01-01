ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
pwh-option4adjusted.jpg
NBA Toronto Raptors
Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Accessories & Equipment Shoes
All NBA
FILTERS
Gender
Athlete
Team
Sport
Brand
Colour

Toronto Raptors Jerseys & Gear (30)

  • Toronto Raptors

Show your solidarity with the team from the north and suit up with official Toronto Raptors jerseys and gear. Discover the latest Raptors apparel, including an assortment of jersey styles and colourways, and find items that help you show love for your favourite team and favourite players.

Sort By:
1 Player Available

DeMar DeRozan City Edition Swingman Jersey (Toronto Raptors)

Men's Nike NBA Jersey

CAD 130
1 Colour

DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors City Edition Nike Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 42
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors City Edition Nike

Men's NBA Hoodie

CAD 95
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

CAD 195
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors City Edition Nike Classic99

Unisex NBA Hat

CAD 35
1 Player Available

DeMar DeRozan Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Toronto Raptors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 130
Sold Out
1 Player Available

Demar Derozan Icon Edition Authentic (Toronto Raptors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 240
Sold Out
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

CAD 195
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 42
1 Colour

DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors Nike Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 42
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Modern

Men's Long-Sleeve NBA Crew

CAD 100
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Icon Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

CAD 185
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Modern

Women's NBA Cape

CAD 120
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Modern

Men's NBA Trousers

CAD 100
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Hyper Elite

Men's Short-Sleeve NBA Top

CAD 100
1 Colour

City Edition Swingman (Toronto Raptors)

Men's Nike NBA Shorts

CAD 100
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

CAD 100
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Leg-A-See

Women's NBA Tights

CAD 74
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike

Men's Short-Sleeve NBA Top

CAD 84
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 64
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike

Men's Short-Sleeve NBA Top

CAD 55
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 42
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Dry

Women's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 55
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors City Edition Nike Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 42
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Dry

Women's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 42
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Dry Logo

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 42
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 35
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

CAD 35
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 35
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Benassi Solarsoft NBA

Men's Slide

CAD 55 CAD 38.99

TORONTO RAPTORS JERSEYS & GEAR

Respect and show love for the team from the north with official Toronto Raptors jerseys and gear from Nike. Founded in 1995 as an expansion team, the Raptors name was chosen from a group of more than 2,000 entries, and was fuelled by the popularity of the Jurassic Park movie franchise. Choose from a variety of Raptors jerseys in multiple colourways, including authentic and swingman varieties, and find the versions that support your favourite players and vibe with your fan style. Layer up Toronto Raptors jerseys with Raptors hoodies, tees, shorts and more, and be sure to check out the complete NBA collection of fan gear for the latest selection of basketball apparel.


Customise a pair of sneakers in your team's colours with NIKEiD >>