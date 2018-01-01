Tights & Leggings (178)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>pants and tights>tights / leggings","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"pants and tights:tights / leggings","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":178,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11988162","11800003","11925539","11974905","11857246","11969919","11974827","11948947","12010611","11540020","10837292","10870442","11959536","11196156","11252079","11252075","11540035","11208819","11282847","11523389","10289025","11197633","11198948","11584393","10991949","11856792","12039796","11990764","11990766","11546558","12127372","12051770","11973121","11780716","11780668","12113992","11978321","11947038","12083219","11975873","11780814","11908080","11780699","12109063","11987928","12083204","11530808","11987926","11963169","11780864","11925540","11780748","11780724","12108380","11800024","12287907","12278826","11986752","11880769","11768958"],"name":"Tights & Leggings. Nike.com CA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}