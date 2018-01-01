ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Gender
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

Tights & Leggings (178)

Sort By:
2 Colours

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

CAD 125
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Sculpt Lux

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

CAD 115
2 Colours

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 25.5" (65cm approx.) Running Tights

CAD 115
2 Colours

Nike Power

Women's Training Tights

CAD 74
4 Colours

Nike Training Utility

Men's Tights

CAD 55
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Training Capris (Plus Size)

CAD 68
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights

CAD 58
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Logo Leggings

CAD 64
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings (Plus Size)

CAD 55
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Run

Men's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

CAD 74
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings

CAD 55
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Women's Swoosh Leggings

CAD 42
5 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Older Kids' (Girls') Tights

CAD 42
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Essential

Women's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

CAD 64
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

CAD 115
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops (Plus Size)

CAD 105
2 Colours

Nike Tech

Men's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

CAD 100
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Power Legendary

Women's 28" (71cm approx.) Mid Rise Training Tights (Plus Size)

CAD 115
1 Colour

Nike Power Legendary

Women's 28" (71cm approx.) High-Waist Training Tights (Plus Size)

CAD 115
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Women's 20&quot; (51cm approx.) Basketball Tights

CAD 55
1 Colour


(21)

Nike Pro

Men's Training Tights

CAD 42
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool Camo

Men's Tights

CAD 68
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Pro Zonal Strength

Men's Training Tights

CAD 120
2 Colours

Nike Pro Warm

Men's Training Tights

CAD 64
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Capris

CAD 42
1 Colour

NikeLab ACG

Women's Tights

CAD 220
1 Colour

NikeLab Classic Sport Knit

Women's Tights

CAD 220
Sold Out
2 Colours

NIKE GYAKUSOU

Men's Utility Tights

CAD 220
1 Colour

Nike Gyakusou

Women's Utility Tights

CAD 220
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Pro Flex 2-in-1

Men's Training Shorts

CAD 160
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's High-Rise Printed Running Tights

CAD 150
1 Colour

Hurley Pro Max

Women's Leggings

CAD 150
1 Colour

NikeLab Collection

Women's Tights

CAD 150
3 Colours

Nike Epic Lux Flash

Women's 27.5" (70cm approx.) Reflective Running Tights

CAD 150
2 Colours

Nike Epic Lux Flash

Women's Reflective Running Tights (Plus Size)

CAD 150
2 Colours

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

CAD 135
2 Colours

Nike Power

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

CAD 130
2 Colours

Nike Power

Women's Training Tights

CAD 120
3 Colours

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Printed Running Tights

CAD 120
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Graphic Running Tights

CAD 115
1 Colour

Jordan 23 Tech Warm

Men's Training Tights

CAD 110
1 Colour

Nike Power Sculpt

Women's High-Rise Training Tights (Plus Size)

CAD 115
3 Colours

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 27.5" (70cm approx.) Printed Running Tights

CAD 125
1 Colour

Nike Power Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops

CAD 115
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

CAD 115
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops

CAD 115
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Power

Women's Printed Tights

CAD 95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops (Plus Size)

CAD 105
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Capris

CAD 105
1 Colour

Nike Power Pocket Lux

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

CAD 110
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 21.5" (54.5cm approx.) Running Crops

CAD 105
1 Colour

Nike Shield Tech

Men's 30" (76cm approx.) Running Tights

CAD 120
1 Colour

Nike Shield

Women's 28" (71cm approx.) Running Tights

CAD 110
2 Colours

Nike Speed

Women's Running Tights

CAD 100
1 Colour

Nike Fly Lux

Women's Training Crops

CAD 100
1 Colour

Hurley Palmer

Women's Leggings

CAD 80
1 Colour

Nike Speed

Women's Running Tights

CAD 110
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Speed

Women's Running Tights

CAD 100
1 Colour

Nike Power Pocket Lux

Women's Training Crops

CAD 100
4 Colours

NikeCourt Power

Women's Tennis Tights

CAD 110