{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>paris saint-germain>soccer clubs","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"team:paris saint-germain|gated:fan gear:soccer clubs","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team","facetValueId":"10131","facetValueName":"Paris Saint-Germain","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"10737","facetValueName":"Paris Saint-Germain","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"10737","facetValueName":"Paris Saint-Germain","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":60,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11319127","11314561","11525686","11525678","11458196","11458198","11401196","11327214","11373026","11536592","11319112","11484535","11653194","11673959","11505986","11536639","11536636","11571061","11319113","11327286","11537906","11862455","11525467","11319109","11536886","11844157","11599463","11555650","11932182","11932131","12016702","12229134","11555642","11536893","11932134","12016706","11862459","11319110","11539832","11555658","11932339","11932251","11932264","11525468","11555646","11536584","11820402","11932126","11932330","11525911","11932132","11536632","11539838","11932737","11545911","11985582","11932742","11538350","11525679","11932129"],"name":"PSG Kits, Shirts and Shorts 2015/16. Nike.com CA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team","facetValueId":"10131","facetValueName":"Paris Saint-Germain","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"10737","facetValueName":"Paris Saint-Germain","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"10737","facetValueName":"Paris Saint-Germain","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}