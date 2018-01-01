ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Gender
Shoes
  • Lifestyle (0)
  • Running (3)
  • Football (0)
  • Gym & Training (0)
  • Basketball (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • More
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

Running Shoes (3)

Sort By:
9 Colours


(55)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 165
8 Colours


(59)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 165
1 Colour


(19)

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 200 CAD 139.99

NIKE FREE RN FLYKNIT

Get a combination of dynamic flexibility, natural fit and cushioning with the Nike Free RN Flyknit. The Flyknit upper provides a sock-like fit, while the Nike Free midsole expands for more dynamic movement. Each pair is designed with more cushioning than the Free RN Motion to help keep your feet comfortable and supported during every mile of your run. Shop styles for men, women and kids for a wide selection of sizes and colours. Explore the entire Free RN collection, including the Free RN Distance and Free RN Motion. Check out all running clothes and gear to create a race-ready look to match your shoes.


Customise your ride with NIKEiD >>

 

 