Running Shoes (3)

Get a combination of dynamic flexibility, natural fit and cushioning with the Nike Free RN Flyknit. The Flyknit upper provides a sock-like fit, while the Nike Free midsole expands for more dynamic movement. Each pair is designed with more cushioning than the Free RN Motion to help keep your feet comfortable and supported during every mile of your run. Shop styles for men, women and kids for a wide selection of sizes and colours. Explore the entire Free RN collection, including the Free RN Distance and Free RN Motion. Check out all running clothes and gear to create a race-ready look to match your shoes.



Customise your ride with NIKEiD >>