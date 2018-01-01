ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
pwh-option4adjusted.jpg
NBA Miami Heat
Shorts Accessories & Equipment Shoes
All NBA
FILTERS
Gender
Team
Sport
Brand
Colour

Miami Heat Jerseys & Gear (4)

  • Miami Heat

Get ready for the bright lights and show love for your favourite NBA team with official Miami Heat jerseys and gear. Discover the latest Heat apparel, including a variety of jersey styles and colourways, and find items to ramp up and round out your fan gear collection.

Sort By:
1 Colour

Miami Heat Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

CAD 100
1 Colour

City Edition Swingman (Miami Heat)

Men's Nike NBA Shorts

CAD 108
1 Colour

Miami Heat Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

CAD 35
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Benassi Solarsoft NBA

Men's Slide

CAD 55 CAD 38.99

MIAMI HEAT JERSEYS & GEAR

Rock the red, yellow and black and show love for your favourite NBA squad with official Miami Heat jerseys and gear from Nike. Established in 1988 as an expansion team, the Heat have enjoyed championship success as one of the league's younger franchises, having secured NBA titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. Choose from a variety of Miami Heat jerseys, including swingman editions in several colourways, and find the versions that represent your favourite players and align with your fan style and personality. Round off your collection with an assortment of Miami Heat shorts, t-shirts, hoodies and more, and be sure to check out the complete NBA collection of fan gear for Nike's entire selection of basketball apparel.


Customise a pair of sneakers in your team's colours with NIKEiD >>