ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Men
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Fit
Length
Collections
Brand
Colour
Size

Men's Trousers (121)

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Men's Trousers

CAD 100
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Utility

Men's Running Trousers

CAD 120
2 Colours

Nike Flex Paris Saint-Germain Strike

Men's Football Pants

CAD 130
5 Colours

Nike Flex

Men's Slim Fit Golf Trousers

CAD 100
5 Colours

Nike Flex

Men's Slim Fit Golf Trousers

CAD 120
2 Colours

Manchester City FC Dry Squad

Men's Football Pants

CAD 95
3 Colours

NikeCourt Flex

Men's Tennis Trousers

CAD 105
5 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Advance 15

Men's Trousers

CAD 100
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Sportswear Air

Men's Trousers

CAD 100
1 Colour

Nike Golf x Made in Italy

Men's Golf Trousers

CAD 270
6 Colours


(6)

Nike Swift

Men's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

CAD 150
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Essential

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Woven Running Trousers

CAD 84
2 Colours

NikeLab Collection Cargo

Men's Trousers

CAD 240
2 Colours

NikeLab Collection Fleece

Men's Trousers

CAD 210
1 Colour

NikeLab Collection Performance

Men's Trousers

CAD 120
5 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings

Men's Fleece Trousers

CAD 100
1 Colour

Chicago Bulls City Edition Nike

Men's NBA Trousers

CAD 80
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike City Edition

Men's NBA Trousers

CAD 80
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors Nike City Edition

Men's NBA Trousers

CAD 80
1 Colour

FC Barcelona VaporKnit Strike

Men's Football Pants

CAD 120
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike Dry

Men's NBA Track Suit

CAD 150
2 Colours

Golden State Warriors Nike Dry

Men's NBA Track Suit

CAD 150
5 Colours

Nike Flex Strike

Men's Football Pants

CAD 105
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

CAD 100
1 Colour

NikeLab Classic Sport Chino

Men's Trousers

CAD 240
2 Colours


(1)

Jordan Sportswear AJ 3

Men's Woven Trousers

CAD 152
1 Colour

Chicago Bulls Nike

Men's Fleece NBA Trousers

CAD 80
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike

Men's Fleece NBA Trousers

CAD 80
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors Nike

Men's Fleece NBA Trousers

CAD 80
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Trousers

CAD 150
1 Colour

NikeCourt

Men's Tennis Trousers

CAD 110
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

CAD 84
1 Colour

Hurley Transistor

Men's 27" Trousers

CAD 87.50
1 Colour

FC Barcelona

Men's Pants

CAD 105
2 Colours

Nike Flex

Men's Woven Basketball Trousers

CAD 100
2 Colours

FC Barcelona Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

CAD 135
2 Colours

Tottenham Hotspur FC Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

CAD 135
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle

Men's 3/4 Fleece Trousers

CAD 95
1 Colour

Jordan Ultimate Flight

Men's Basketball Trousers

CAD 120
6 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

CAD 84
5 Colours


(1)

Nike Modern Fit Chino

Men's Golf Trousers

CAD 105
2 Colours

Nike SB Flex

Men's Trousers

CAD 95
4 Colours


(3)

Nike Flat Front

Men's Golf Trousers

CAD 90
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Flex Hybrid

Men's Woven Golf Trousers

CAD 100
2 Colours

Chelsea FC Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

CAD 135
2 Colours

Manchester City FC Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

CAD 135
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

CAD 135
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Kyrie

Men's Printed Basketball Trousers

CAD 135
2 Colours

Chelsea FC Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

CAD 95
2 Colours

Tottenham Hotspur FC Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

CAD 95
1 Colour

Chelsea FC

Men's Pants

CAD 84
2 Colours

Manchester City FC Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

CAD 80
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Dri-FIT Fleece

Men's Training Trousers

CAD 95
3 Colours


(6)

Nike Dri-FIT Phenom

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

CAD 110
2 Colours

Nike Essential

Men's Running Trousers

CAD 100
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Therma-Sphere Max

Men's Training Trousers

CAD 150
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

CAD 84
2 Colours

Nike Flex Manchester City FC Strike

Men's Football Pants

CAD 130
1 Colour

Nike Run Division

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

CAD 150
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Lux

Men's Velour Track Trousers

CAD 170