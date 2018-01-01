ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Men
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Innovations
Surface
Best For
Size
Colour

Men's Tennis Shoes (16)

Sort By:
6 Colours

NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor X

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 200
3 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Vapor X Clay

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 200
3 Colours


(8)

NikeCourt Air Zoom Ultra Rct

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 215 CAD 150.99
4 Colours


(6)

Nike Zoom Cage 3

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 175
1 Colour

NikeCourt Vapor RF x AM95

Men's Shoe

CAD 240
Coming Soon
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Prestige Clay

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 140
4 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Prestige

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 140
5 Colours


(4)

NikeCourt Air Zoom Ultra

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 140
4 Colours

NikeCourt Air Zoom Resistance

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 105
2 Colours

Nike Zoom Cage 3 Clay

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 190
3 Colours


(3)

NikeCourt Air Vapor Advantage

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 120
4 Colours


(3)

NikeCourt Air Zoom Resistance

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 105
1 Colour

NikeCourt Lite Clay

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 88
1 Colour

NikeCourt Air Zoom Ultra

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 140
1 Colour

NikeCourt Air Vapor Advantage Clay

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 120
1 Colour

NikeCourt Air Vapor Advantage Carpet

Men's Tennis Shoe

CAD 120 CAD 83.99

MEN'S TENNIS SHOES

Stay in style both off and on the court with Nike men's tennis shoes & sneakers. Constructed with Nike Zoom, Lunar and Flywire innovations, find the perfect pair of training, on-court and off-court shoes for your lifestyle. Complete your look with men's tennis clothes like tennis shorts, tops and trousers. Design a pair of men's custom tennis shoes with NIKEiD.

 

Explore NikeCourt, your inside access to all things tennis >>