We’ve detected that your system does not have JavaScript enabled, which is required to purchase product and properly experience Nike.com.Please enable JavaScript in your browser and refresh the page.
Nike Flex
Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts
Hurley Phantom Hyperweave Estuary
Men's 18" (45.5cm approx.) Boardshorts
Hurley Phantom Hyperweave
Hurley Phantom Hyperweave Surfcheck
Men's 18" (45.5cm approx.) Board Shorts
Hurley Phantom Hyperweave Toucan
2017/18 Paris Saint-Germain Vapor Match
Men's Football Shorts
2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Home/Away
2017/18 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home/Away
Men's Golf Shorts
NikeCourt Flex Ace
Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Tennis Shorts
Men's Standard Fit Golf Shorts
Nike SB Flex Everett
Men's Shorts
Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Tennis Shorts
2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium
2017/18 A.S. Roma Stadium Home/Away
Nike SB Dri-FIT
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Squad
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Hurley Phantom Block Party
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Advance 15
Men's Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Logo Shorts
Hurley One & Only
Men's 21" (53.5cm approx.) Board Shorts
Nike Flex Stride
Men's 9" (23cm approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts
Nike AeroSwift
Men's 4" (10cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts
Nike VaporKnit
Men's 2" (5cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts
Nike Distance 2-in-1
Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Running Shorts
Nike Flex Stride 2-in-1
Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts
Nike Distance
Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts
Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts
Nike Challenger
Hurley Phantom One & Only
Men's 20" (51cm approx.) Boardshorts
Jordan Lifestyle Wings Lite 1988
Men's Fleece Shorts
Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Jordan Ultimate Flight
Men's Basketball Shorts
Jordan Flight
Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha
Men's Training Shorts
Jordan AS Icon Edition Swingman
Men's NBA Shorts
Chicago Bulls Nike City Edition Swingman
Cleveland Cavaliers Nike City Edition Swingman
Golden State Warriors Nike City Edition Swingman
Los Angeles Lakers Nike City Edition Swingman
Nike VaporKnit Repel Strike
FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad
City Edition Swingman (Toronto Raptors)
Men's Nike NBA Shorts
Chicago Bulls Nike Statement Edition Swingman
City Edition Swingman (Miami Heat)