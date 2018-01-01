ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Men
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Surface
Innovations
Best For
Customise
Shoe Type
Brand
Width
Size
Colour

Men's Running Shoes (57)

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 255
Coming Soon
6 Colours


(36)

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 200
2 Colours


(69)

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 255
6 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 235
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 265
1 Colour


(34)

Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%

Unisex Running Shoe

CAD 330
Sold Out
8 Colours


(76)

Nike Zoom Fly

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 200
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 170
5 Colours


(52)

Nike Air Max 2017

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 255
11 Colours

Nike Zoom All Out Low 2

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 190
10 Colours

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 140
8 Colours


(59)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 165
6 Colours


(19)

Nike Free RN 2017

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 140 CAD 97.99
11 Colours


(65)
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 145
1 Colour


(11)

Nike Air Zoom Wildhorse 3 Gore-Tex

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 175
1 Colour


(8)

Nike Zoom Rival S 8

Unisex Sprint Spike

CAD 88
7 Colours


(31)

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 200
3 Colours

Nike Zoom Celar 5

Unisex Sprint Spike

CAD 120
5 Colours


(6)

Nike Zoom Rival M 8

Unisex Distance Spike

CAD 88
1 Colour

Nike Zoom Rival D 9

Unisex Distance Spike

CAD 88
3 Colours


(5)

Nike Zoom Victory 3

Unisex Racing Spike

CAD 170
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Zoom Maxcat 4

Unisex Sprint Spike

CAD 165
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Zoom Matumbo 3

Unisex Distance Spike

CAD 170
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom Mamba 3

Unisex Distance Spike

CAD 170
1 Colour

NIKE AIR VAPORMAX

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 235
2 Colours


(9)

Nike Superfly Elite

Unisex Racing Spike

CAD 200
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom Victory Elite 2

Unisex Racing Spike

CAD 200
8 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 13

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 190
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 13

Men's Running Shoe (Wide)

CAD 190
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Structure 21 Shield

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 185
3 Colours


(17)

Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 4

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 170
3 Colours


(6)

Jordan Grind

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 160
3 Colours


(12)

Nike Air Zoom Wildhorse 4

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 145
7 Colours


(6)

Nike Air Zoom Structure 21

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 165
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Structure 21

Men's Running Shoe (Wide)

CAD 165
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Max Sequent 2

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 140
7 Colours


(16)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 145
2 Colours

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Utility

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 165
3 Colours


(34)

Nike Zoom Streak 6 Unisex

Racing Shoe

CAD 145
5 Colours


(1)

Nike LunarSolo

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 115
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Zoom D

Unisex Distance Spike

CAD 120
6 Colours

Nike Zoom Strike

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 105
6 Colours


(8)

Nike Flex 2017 RN

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 115
2 Colours

Nike Zoom Rival S 9

Unisex Track Spike

CAD 88
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit SE

Unisex Running Shoe

CAD 265
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield iD

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 235
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 305
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 iD

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 210
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Free RN 2017 Shield

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 160 CAD 111.99
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Free RN 2017

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 140 CAD 97.99
1 Colour


(15)

Nike Zoom Flyknit Streak

Unisex Running Shoe

CAD 215 CAD 150.99
2 Colours


(5)

Nike Zoom Winflo 4

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 120 CAD 83.99
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Premium

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 145 CAD 101.99
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max Fury

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 165 CAD 114.99
1 Colour

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 145 CAD 101.99
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Zoom SD 4

Unisex Throwing Shoe

CAD 105 CAD 80.99
1 Colour


(15)

Nike Flex 2016 RN

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 105 CAD 73.99

MEN'S RUNNING SHOES

Nike men’s running shoes feature the latest innovations to help you get more from your run, whatever your experience level, distance and preferences. For a minimalist running shoe, try our Run Natural running styles. If you like more cushioning for a softer feel underfoot, check out our Run Easy or Air Max styles. Or shop our Run Fast styles if you prefer a responsive, lightweight running shoe. We also offer racing shoes for competitive runners. Find the perfect Nike men’s running shoe for you with the Running Shoe Finder and get ready for your next race with Nike+ Run Club Training Plans.

 

Customise Running Shoes with NIKEiD >>