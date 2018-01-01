MAGISTA BOOTS (28)

Play your best with total ball control made possible by the Nike Magista football boot. Enhance your technique, vision, creativity and passing ability with 360 rotational traction exclusive from Nike. Keep your footing in high speed practices or games with a Flyknit upper and Dynamic Fit collar that allows breathability as well as stretch and support to lock your foot in place. Choose from a wide range of innovations found in six different styles available for men, women and kids. Find a great selection of football boots for men and women in the Nike Bootroom to gear up for the season.

