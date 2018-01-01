ADDED TO CART
MAGISTA BOOTS (28)

Whether at training or a game, work to perform playmaking moves on the football pitch with Nike Magista boots. Choose from the Nike Magista Obra Elite, Pro, Academy and Club football boots with standard and Dynamic Fit collars, designed for relentless creativity at every level of play. The Magista collection features styles available in sizes for men, women and kids.

1 Colour

Nike Magista Obra II Elite Dynamic Fit FG

Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 360
1 Colour

Nike Magista Obra II Elite FG

Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 300
1 Colour

Nike Magista Obra II Pro Dynamic Fit FG

Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 225
1 Colour

Nike Magista Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit FG

Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 118
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 85
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II Club FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 52
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista Obrax II Academy Dynamic Fit TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Boot

CAD 85
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista ObraX II Club TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

CAD 52
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista ObraX II Academy Dynamic Fit IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

CAD 85
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista ObraX II Club IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

CAD 52
2 Colours

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit AG-PRO

Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Shoe

CAD 82
1 Colour

Nike Magista Obra II Elite Dynamic Fit SG-PRO

Soft-Ground Football Boot

CAD 490
3 Colours


(62)

Nike Magista Obra II FG

Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 393
2 Colours


(13)

Nike Magista Orden II FG

Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 225 CAD 157.99
2 Colours

Nike Magista Onda II Dynamic Fit AG-PRO

Artificial-Grass Football Boot

CAD 118 CAD 82.99
2 Colours

Nike Magista Onda II Dynamic Fit FG

Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 118 CAD 82.99
1 Colour

Nike Magista Onda II Dynamic Fit SG

Soft-Ground Football Boot

CAD 118 CAD 82.99
2 Colours

Nike Jr. Magista Onda II Dynamic Fit FG

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 85 CAD 58.99
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MagistaX Onda II Dynamic Fit TF

Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

CAD 85 CAD 58.99
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MagistaX Onda II Dynamic Fit IC

Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

CAD 85 CAD 58.99
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista Onda II AG-PRO

Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot

CAD 65 CAD 45.99
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista Onda II FG

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 72 CAD 49.99
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MagistaX Onda II IC

Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

CAD 72 CAD 49.99
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista Ola II FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot (13.5-5.5)

CAD 52 CAD 35.99
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Magista Obra II AG-PRO

Artificial-Grass Football Boot

CAD 405 CAD 283.99
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Magista Opus II

Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 300 CAD 209.99
3 Colours


(12)

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II FG

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

CAD 230 CAD 160.99
1 Colour

Nike Magista Orden II SG

Soft-Ground Football Boot

CAD 225 CAD 157.99

PLAYMAKERS NEVER REST IN NIKE MAGISTA FOOTBALL BOOTS

Play your best with total ball control made possible by the Nike Magista football boot. Enhance your technique, vision, creativity and passing ability with 360 rotational traction exclusive from Nike. Keep your footing in high speed practices or games with a Flyknit upper and Dynamic Fit collar that allows breathability as well as stretch and support to lock your foot in place. Choose from a wide range of innovations found in six different styles available for men, women and kids. Find a great selection of football boots for men and women in the Nike Bootroom to gear up for the season.