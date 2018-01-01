ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Gender

Kaycee Rice Dance Collection (8)

Sort By:
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Classic

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

CAD 30
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Performance Cushion No-Show

Older Kids' Socks (3 Pair)

CAD 16
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Alpha Adapt Crossbody

Older Kids' Duffel Bag

CAD 60
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') 4" (10cm approx.) Training Shorts

CAD 30
2 Colours

Nike Performance Cushion Quarter

Older Kids' Socks (3 Pair)

CAD 16
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Capris

CAD 42
2 Colours

Nike Graphic

Kids' Gymsack

CAD 14
1 Colour

Nike Power

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights

CAD 74 CAD 51.99